Met chief says many more Russell Brand victims could come forward as two new rape cases investigated

Sir Mark Rowley says many more women could come forward after Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault. Two new rape cases are already being investigated.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has said that many, many more women could come forward with sexual abuse allegations against Russell Brand after the comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

He also revealed that two new rape cases are already being investigated. Brand spent his first night behind bars after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others at the height of his fame. He is facing a lengthy prison sentence and could be jailed for at least 10 years. Sir Mark told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: I wouldn't be surprised if many, many more come forward, and we're open to that.

Also read Russell Brand arrives in court before jury finds him guilty of rape and sexual assault

Met Police Investigates New Rape Cases

At the moment, we've got two other victims who've come forward who want to tell their story, and so two rape cases we're investigating. The Met chief also told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that high-profile cases often lead to an upsurge in reporting. He said: We've seen in the past with high-profile individuals who are brought to justice, that it does often bring out a flood of other cases. Let's see where this one goes.

Advertisement

This shows that powerful people can be brought down, so you are safe stepping forward. Detectives have appealed for more victims to come forward. It has emerged that officers have already submitted files of evidence in the hope of bringing further charges. Brand was found guilty on Thursday after the jury took eight hours of deliberation.

He was cleared on two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. One alleged victim was just 16 and he called her his little dolly. The former comedian glanced nervously at the camera before quietly replying: I have nothing further to add after hearing a woman's account of being raped by the star.

He was taken to the cells in a Serco van and is believed to be held at either Belmarsh, a category A prison for the most serious offenders, or Wandsworth, a category B prison. Sir Mark praised the work of his colleagues in securing the conviction and encouraged anyone affected to contact police.

Commissioner Addresses Power and Victim Blaming

He said: This may look like a different sort of case because it's a celebrity, but actually almost all sexual offending is about someone in a position of power exploiting another person. That power may exist within an institution, it may be a teacher over a child, or simply an adult over a child. But what this case shows is that if you step forward, you will be listened to.

The Met chief also said some arguments reportedly advanced by Brand's defence team came very close to victim blaming. His defence barrister, Ian Winter KC, told jurors that none of the complainants had, in his words, resisted or screamed or even tried to leave.

Advertisement

Asked whether he supported Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman's call for a legal duty in the Courts and Tribunals Bill requiring judges to direct juries on rape myths and misconceptions in every rape trial, Sir Mark said: I strongly support Claire. What I've heard reported is getting very close to victim blaming, which is something we've thought very hard about in policing and worked to ensure we do not do.

He added: People fall into myths about how a rape victim must behave or react. The evidence is really clear. Some people will fight. Some people will freeze.

Evidence Shows Victims React Differently

Some people will tell someone straight away. Others will bottle it up for years. There is no single way of reacting. We understand that.

It shouldn't be possible for inaccurate statements to be made to a jury suggesting that because a rape victim did not behave in a particular way, their evidence is somehow undermined. The evidence is very clear that we are all psychologically different, and in the most horrific circumstances people react in very different ways. It can now be revealed that the Crown Prosecution Service is cooperating with detectives as they continue to investigate the new allegations.

Brand's wife, Laura, was pictured with him yesterday before he was taken into custody. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month to enjoy ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter.