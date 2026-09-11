Marc Guehi has withdrawn from England's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain due to a hip injury, with Dan Burn called up as his replacement.

Marc Guehi has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The Manchester City defender underwent a scan on Sunday to determine the severity of the issue, and he has now been ruled out of this week's fixtures. Guehi, 26, was forced off at half-time during Manchester City's recent defeat to Nottingham Forest. Subsequent scans confirmed the severity of his hip problem, officially ruling him out of international duty. The former Crystal Palace captain has been a mainstay of Thomas Tuchel's team since the head coach's appointment in January 2025.

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Dan Burn Called Up As Guehi Replacement

He started in all but one of England's games at the World Cup and all four of the team's Nations League fixtures in September and October. His absence is a significant blow for Tuchel, who now must reshuffle his defensive options. Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has been drafted in as Guehi's replacement. Burn, 34, has 11 international caps and was also part of Tuchel's squad for the World Cup, where he made two substitute appearances.

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He has not featured for the Three Lions since missing the previous international break with an ankle injury. Burn's return to the national setup marks a significant turnaround for the Newcastle defender. Having been a prominent figure in England's World Cup campaign, the veteran had been omitted from Tuchel's previous two squad selections. Despite a recent shift in focus towards blooding younger talent ahead of Euro 2028, Tuchel made it clear last week that Burn remained firmly in his plans.

That faith has now been rewarded with an immediate recall to provide defensive cover. Beyond the defensive reshuffle, Tuchel faces a selection headache between the posts. While Jordan Pickford remains the established first choice, James Trafford's regular club minutes have intensified the competition for the starting gloves. Tuchel said: No, he is.

Tuchel Praises Trafford Amid Goalkeeper Battle

But nothing has changed. The competition is on there as well. And Traff gets regular starts now, that's what we wanted. James Trafford did well.

They shared the matches last time. I'm not sure what we will do. There's an opportunity that we maybe do this again. The manager emphasised the importance of testing his backup options in high-stakes environments.

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Burn Seeks To Prove World Cup Form

He added: What happens if Jordan Pickford is injured? What happens if he's not available? So it's better to test it. With Guehi sidelined, Burn will be desperate to seize his opportunity and prove he can still contribute at the highest level.

Meanwhile, fans will be watching closely to see whether Pickford or Trafford gets the nod in goal for these high-pressure encounters. England will now finalise their preparations in north London before navigating a demanding Nations League schedule. The upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Spain will test the depth of Tuchel's squad, especially with Guehi unavailable. Burn's experience and physical presence will be crucial as England aim to maintain their strong start in the competition.