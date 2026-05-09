Marc Marquez Reveals Foot Fracture and Shoulder Surgery Plans

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez has revealed that he was scheduled to have surgery on his right shoulder after the Catalan Grand Prix, which was later cancelled due to a foot fracture in a crash in the French Grand Prix sprint. He also suggests that the mistake he made in the sprint was a result of the nerve issue, which wasn’t evident during his motocross training.

Marc Marquez has revealed he was scheduled to have surgery after the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix prior to suffering a foot fracture in a crash in the French Grand Prix sprint.

He has now revealed that he was scheduled to have surgery on the shoulder he injured last October due to a damaged screw touching his nerve. This has been the cause of his riding troubles in 2026. He will have surgery on his shoulder at the same time as his foot.

"I knew I could crash at any moment. I already had surgery scheduled for after Catalunya, on my right shoulder. We went to see the doctors, and they found that everything was fine, but that the infamous broken screw—the one in the lateral ligament—was in a different position. That’s why I was so calm.

We’ll do it all at once. The shoulder procedure is simply opening it up and removing that screw. The recovery time should be short.

" Marquez suggests the mistake he made in the sprint was a result of the nerve issue, which wasn’t evident during his motocross training. "My head is in the right place, but I can’t be consistent because, when there’s a problem with the nerve, it fails when you least expect it. " It’s not the first time Marquez has concealed injury issues from the media. In 2018, a recurring shoulder dislocation injury wasn’t discovered until his title celebrations that year.

And in 2022, he kept the problems he’d been having with his right arm under wraps until a fourth major surgery was given the green light during the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Marquez is currently fifth in the standings, having scored two sprint wins this season. He is 51 points down on the championship lead





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Motogp Marc Marquez Foot Fracture Shoulder Surgery Nerve Issue Shoulder Dislocation Shoulder Procedure Recovery Time Mistake In The Sprint Position In The Championship Head In The Right Place

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