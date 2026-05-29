Marcia Cross Posts Rare Selfie, Reflects on Career and Health Issues

Hollywood actress Marcia Cross has posted a rare selfie on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her life. The 64-year-old actress is not often seen on social media, having worked less in recent years. Cross rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s with roles in top Hollywood series, including Melrose Place and Desperate Housewives. She has been open about her health issues, including being diagnosed with anal cancer in 2018. Cross has been in remission for eight months after receiving treatment.

Marcia Cross , a renowned Hollywood actress, has posted a rare selfie on Instagram , giving fans a glimpse into her life. The 64-year-old actress is not often seen on social media, having worked less in recent years.

Cross rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s with roles in top Hollywood series. She began her career in soap operas such as The Edge of Night, Another World, and One Life to Live, before landing a role on Knots Landing. Her breakthrough came when she was cast as the manipulative doctor Kimberly Shaw on Melrose Place, a role she played from 1992 to 1997.

She shared scenes with Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner during her time on the show. Cross' character's storylines were 'insane,' as she hid a brain tumor and blew up an apartment complex. After Melrose Place, she appeared in various TV shows and films, including Seinfeld, Boy Meets World, Ally McBeal, Spin City, and The King of Queens. She also had roles in dramas such as CSI, Strong Medicine, Profiler, and Touched by an Angel.

Cross' film career includes Always Say Goodbye (1996), Just Peck (2009), and Bringing Up Bobby (2011). In 2003, she was on the TV series Everwood for one season, and in 2004, she landed the hit show Desperate Housewives, where she played the sizzling Bree Van de Kamp for eight seasons. The show was one of the breakout hits of the 2004-2005 television season.

Cross has said that Desperate Housewives was great for her, but she was 'typecast' after that and could not land another major series. In 2023, she told Variety that she was 'typecast' and struggled to find another major role. Cross took two years off before co-starring as the lead character's mother in the comedy pilot Fatrick in 2014.

She later appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and joined the cast of the thriller series Quantico, playing the recurring role of President Claire Haas. Cross has been open about her health issues, including being diagnosed with anal cancer in 2018. She has been in remission for eight months after receiving treatment. In her personal life, Cross dated the much-older actor Richard Jordan until he died from a brain tumor in 1993.

In 2006, she married stockbroker Tom Mahoney, with whom she has fraternal twin daughters. Cross posted a very rare selfie to Instagram this week, giving fans a glimpse into her life





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marcia Cross Hollywood Actress Selfie Instagram Melrose Place Desperate Housewives Anal Cancer Health Issues Career Actress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More than 1,000 migrants cross Channel amid record-breaking May weatherSome 1,128 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel between Friday and Tuesday

Read more »

West Midlands Cross City rail line closes for HS2 viaduct workThe line will shut between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley from 29 to 31 May.

Read more »

Robert Kenyon Defends Social Media Posts Amid By-Election CampaignReform UK candidate Robert Kenyon defends his social media posts, which have been criticized as misogynistic, and explains why he is the best person to represent the people of Makerfield in the by-election.

Read more »

White House posts bizarre tribute to Harambe on ten year anniversary of infamous gorilla shootingThe White House has posted a bizarre tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was shot dead at a US zoo ten years ago which subsequently became an internet icon.

Read more »