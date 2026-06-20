Marco Bezzecchi Suspended from Brno MotoGP for Altercation with Marshals

Marco Bezzecchi has been suspended from Sunday's Brno MotoGP after an altercation with marshals in the Sprint. Bezzecchi's actions were deemed an infringement of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, and he will miss the opportunity to retain the world championship lead.

Marco Bezzecchi 's Saturday at the Brno MotoGP has got a lot worse after the world championship leader was suspended from Sunday's grand prix for an altercation with marshals in the Sprint.

The incident occurred while marshals were recovering Bezzecchi's fallen Aprilia from the Turn 3 gravel trap with two laps to go. As the bike was being lifted, one of the marshals appeared to accidentally twist the throttle of the RS-GP, causing the engine to rev. Bezzecchi then pushed and struck circuit Marshals who were trying to recover his machine. With his advantage over team-mate Jorge Martin already reduced to 15-points, Bezzecchi could lose the world championship lead on Sunday.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards state that Bezzecchi's actions were an infringement as described in Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, which states that any action prejudicial to the interests of the sport is an infringement. Bezzecchi has been suspended from the MONSTER ENERGY GRAND PRIX OF CZECHIA, and this suspension will have a significant impact on his chances of retaining the world championship lead. Late race crash handed five points to Martin, until the late accident.

Instead, Martin inherited Bezzecchi's fifth place and gained five points on the Italian, reducing the deficit to 15 points. Martin, who must overcome a tenth place start and serve two long lap penalties, now has the chance to retake the world championship lead on Sunday





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