England's Marco Penge birdied the first extra hole of a four-man play-off to win the RSM Classic and earn his PGA Tour card for 2027 after a season disrupted by illness and family struggles.

England's Marco Penge birdied the first extra hole of a four-man play-off to win the RSM Classic in Georgia and secure his PGA Tour card for 2027.

The 28-year-old completed a remarkable comeback from illness and personal struggles to claim his first PGA Tour title. Penge began the week 120th in the FedExCup standings after a year disrupted by health and family issues. He required at least a top-four finish to jump inside the top 100 and avoid losing his card. His five-under 65 in a delayed final round at the Sea Island Resort's Seaside Course left him tied at 16 under overall.

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Penge Beats Rivals In Playoff To Win

American duo Max Greyserman and Michael Thorbjornsen, and China's Li Haotong, also finished on 16 under. Penge produced a superb iron shot and drained a birdie putt from no more than five feet to claim the 1.3m dollar top prize, worth 993,000 pounds, and a two-year exemption. He had picked up four strokes on the back nine, including a birdie on the 18th to reach the play-off. Penge struggled for form after contracting a virus late last year.

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His new-born son spent three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit after being born in February with underdeveloped lungs. He then suffered from a sinus infection and vertigo symptoms, forcing a six-week break after May's US PGA Championship. Before this week I would have said it was a nightmare. Stressful would be the word, said Penge.

I started the season with seven weeks on the Tour while not being healthy. My son was then born, in the NICU for four weeks, and then while he is in hospital, I am injured and playing bad golf. It was awful. The last four weeks have been a battle.

I told my team if I am going to fight, I want to give everything I possibly can in terms of work ethic, and if we do not keep my card, then at least I tried. I ended up winning the tournament. It is just how the game is, and it is the wonderful part of golf. I feel like there is an opportunity every week to change your life.

Penge Proves Ability Under Immense Pressure

Penge added: I proved to myself I can do it under the most immense pressure. I always seem to play my best golf when my back is up against the wall. I have been through this before on the DP World Tour, keeping my card in the last event and dealing with adversity and coming back from health issues, all that stuff, so I knew I could do it.

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I just was not sure I had the game this week to be able to do it. Thankfully I did. Of course we are trying to win golf tournaments but the first task for me was to keep my card, Penge said. When I got on that 18th tee in the play-off, I was like, OK, I can win the golf tournament now.

It is a lot of hard work to get back to feeling myself. Penge has previously won three times on the DP World Tour. When he came back from his break, he felt he was in a good spot and playing some good golf. He said to his team that as long as he gave everything he could, then the result is the result, and if he lost his card then it is what it is.

Heavy rain forced Saturday's third round to be postponed until Sunday, meaning the final round on Monday was played without fans present. The event did not have enough volunteers to manage spectators.