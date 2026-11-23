Secretary of State Marco Rubio left reporters without comment regarding the national security implications of reinstating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following President Trump's intervention.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio abruptly ended a press interaction on Monday by walking out of a room after reporters inquired about the national security risks associated with reinstating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The incident occurred during a joint appearance with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department in Washington, DC. Journalists specifically questioned whether Huang posed a threat to the United States following his return to the chipmaker just days after admitting to an affair with an accused Chinese spy.

Rubio Silences Reporters On Security Risks

Rubio declined to answer the direct question regarding Huang and the allegations surrounding his personal conduct. Instead of addressing the concerns, the Secretary of State turned around and exited the Treaty Room immediately. This refusal to engage came despite the high-profile nature of the situation and the intense scrutiny currently placed on the technology sector. The non-response drew immediate attention from the press corps present at the briefing.

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Trump Claims Credit For Huang Reinstatement

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed the decision to bring Huang back, stating he played a significant role in the board's final choice. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump asserted that he had spoken both directly and indirectly with the company's leadership. He explicitly told the network that his intervention was very important to the outcome. This confirmation followed his earlier statement on Truth Social, where he quoted Attorney General Todd Blanche regarding the lack of evidence for unlawful conduct by Huang.

Lawmakers Demand Accountability And Transparency

The rapid return of the chief executive triggered immediate criticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum. Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah took to social media to question the basis of the board's decision. He asked specifically who in the US government advised the board that Huang posed no risk. Curtis demanded to know what officials told the company and on what factual basis they concluded there was no national security threat.

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Congressional Inquiries And Upcoming Hearings

Outgoing Senator John Cornyn of Texas also expressed serious concerns about the investigation process. He questioned whether the FBI had provided a defensive briefing to Huang regarding the suspected target of foreign manipulation. Cornyn asked why no such briefing was given if it did not exist, or what risks were communicated if it did. The situation is set to escalate further as Huang prepares for a closed-door hearing before three House committees on December 2. He is also scheduled to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.

Background On Allegations And Previous Warnings

The controversy stems from events that unfolded earlier this year when Rubio oversaw a report warning Trump officials about Huang's relationship. The New York Times previously reported that Huang was believed to be in a close relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. Huang had admitted to the affair just eleven days prior to his reinstatement announcement. The government has not yet produced evidence of unlawful conduct, but the political fallout continues to grow as hearings approach and questions remain about the security protocols involved.