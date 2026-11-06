Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen Sues Vue Cinemas Over Defective Seat

Tarot reader Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen claims £12.7million after a cinema chair collapse caused chronic injury. Vue contests the inflated valuation citing pre-existing conditions and procedural delays in the Central London County Court case.

Professional tarot reader and actor Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen is pursuing a £12.7million legal action against Vue Entertainment Ltd after a catastrophic failure of a cinema seat in September 2015 resulted in severe physical trauma.

Cinema Chair Collapse Details

The incident occurred during a matinee performance at the Vue venue located in Islington, London, where the 60-year-old claimant suffered from a defective chair mechanism that caused him to be catapulted forward.

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Court documents detailing the accident describe how Mr Hunefalk-Franzen clattered to the floor after the chair he was occupying suddenly collapsed, triggering a forward flexion and deceleration movement that caused soft tissue damage to his neck and back.

Investigators later discovered that the bolts required to secure the chair to the cinema floor were missing, leading the claimant to argue that the seating was dangerously defective and had functioned as a trap for passengers.

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Valuation Dispute and Legal Arguments

While the original claim was estimated at £50,000 and later adjusted to £200,000, Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen has escalated the valuation by 6,350 percent to £12.7million, a figure that Vue's legal team has heavily contested as unreasonable.

David White, representing Vue Entertainment, argued during a pre-trial hearing in 2024 that the true value of the lawsuit should remain between £8,000 and £12,500, citing medical records that revealed a significant pre-existing history of chronic fatigue and neck pain dating back to 2008.

Mr Hunefalk-Franzen claims that the accident has tanked his earnings from his online psychic platform MyPsychicEye and acting coaching ventures, asserting that he would have generated £1.5million had it not been for the injury.

Procedural Delays and Court Proceedings

After eleven years, the case remains unresolved with the Central London County Court scheduling a new hearing for the end of 2027, a significant delay from the original trial date of February 2025.

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Judge Alan Saggarson noted that Mr Hunefalk-Franzen, who is representing himself, suffers from cognitive difficulties that affect his concentration, yet the judge refused to grant special treatment for a revised medical report that was submitted after the deadline.

The court also addressed the claimant's request for additional damages, including £12,000 for past holidays and funds for a fifteen-year supply of orthopaedic shoes, while acknowledging the complex nature of the injury claims involving a prior brain injury from 2004.

Future Legal Implications and Next Steps

Vue Entertainment maintains that the claimant reported an injury to his back on the day of the accident but did not mention immediate severe pain in his neck, feet, or loss of taste, challenging the direct causation of the current chronic symptoms.

Judge Yvette Genn previously described the matter as a complex claim complicated by the claimant's recovered brain injury from 2013, setting the stage for continued legal scrutiny over the validity of the inflated financial demands.