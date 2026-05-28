Marcus Rashford's Future Hangs in the Balance as Manchester United Consider Swap with AC Milan

Manchester United is reportedly considering a move to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan in exchange for Marcus Rashford. The deal could be worth up to £60m, with the two clubs negotiating a transfer fee. The move would see Leao join Manchester United in exchange for Rashford, who has been on loan at Barcelona this season.

It remains to be seen whether Marcus Rashford 's future will be resolved before or after the World Cup this summer after a successful season-long loan at Barcelona.

However, a reunion could vanish if Michael Carrick's side pull the trigger on one of two proposals that includes sending the England star to AC Milan in exchange of Rafael Leao. Rafael Leao has routinely been linked with a move to Manchester in recent months with reports suggesting the Italian giants are open to selling him. The swap would suit all parties, according to Erik ten Hag, the Dutch manager of Manchester United.

Speaking to ComeOn, he explained that a swap between Rafael Leao and Marcus Rashford could work. Leao is also a good player, he said, and has shown his potential at Milan in what he can do. He is a player that should be on the list of targets for any club, ten Hag added. Having said that, you need to have a look not only at the skill of a player, but also at the mentality of players, he said.

You need to consider the situation where the club is, what player they are bringing in that is going to help the club going forward, so that you don't get any irritations from players who are not being picked to start. A move from United to sign the 22-year-old could hand the La Liga champions an easier route to sign Rashford without paying the £26m option to buy him permanently.

Carrick will be keen to bolster his midfield ranks following Casemiro's departure. There have been reports suggesting there have been negotiations regarding the transfer fee. Rashford has scored 14 goals and assisted 14 more in 49 games across all competitions this season as his influence has led his team-mate Frenkie de Jong to insisting he remains in Catalonia. Frenkie de Jong said: Yes, I believe so.

In the minutes he's played, he has given us a lot: goals, assists, depth. He is a fast player, who threatens rival defences. I would be delighted if he continued with us. He arrived here with a lot of enthusiasm.

He was very happy to be here and from the first moment he arrived you could already see that he wanted to stay. He's tried to adapt as best he could and I've seen him do well. Sky has upgraded its Ultimate TV and Sky Sports bundle to now include HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, discovery+ and Hayu, as well as 135 channels and full Sky coverage of the Premier League and EFL.

The addition of HBO Max will provide subscribers with access to a vast library of content, including popular shows and movies. The bundle is now available for purchase, and subscribers can enjoy a range of benefits, including the ability to watch content on multiple devices and access to exclusive Sky content. In related news, Manchester United is reportedly considering a move to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

The Italian giants are open to selling the 22-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Manchester in recent months. According to reports, the deal could be worth up to £60m, with the two clubs negotiating a transfer fee. The move would see Leao join Manchester United in exchange for Marcus Rashford, who has been on loan at Barcelona this season.

The deal is still in its early stages, and it remains to be seen whether it will be completed before or after the World Cup this summer.





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