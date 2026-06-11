The news text discusses Marcus Rashford's hopes of joining Barcelona permanently this summer, which appear to be in tatters due to his next club being unclear. It also mentions his potential move to Real Madrid and his loan exploits with Barcelona, as well as the reasons for his transfer not being finalized.

Marcus Rashford 's hopes of joining Barcelona permanently this summer look to be in tatters with his next club as yet unclear. The Manchester United forward has already given the green light for a potential move to Real Madrid and a reunion with his former club.

However, his loan exploits have not been deemed enough to secure a permanent transfer. Barcelona, who have been rumored with a swoop for the United star, have turned down the chance to make his move permanent, citing Anthony Gordon's ability to put in a defensive shift and his three-year age gap. Rashford's reported £315,000-a-week wages were also said to be a concern.

Following the news that he would not be making a permanent move to Spain, Rashford deleted all references to Barcelona from his social media channels





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Marcus Rashford Barcelona Real Madrid Loan Exploits Permanent Transfer Anthony Gordon Julian Alvarez

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