Marcus Rashford's Long-Term Barcelona Stint in Doubt After Contract Escalation

The future of Marcus Rashford remains undecided as Barcelona has yet to agree a deal with Manchester United for the England forward, who is eager to continue his career in Catalonia. Despite negotiations stalling due to financial constraints on Barcelona's part, Rashford is willing to make drastic changes to his proposed deal to secure a permanent transfer.

Marcus Rashford 's future remains uncertain with Barcelona yet to agree terms with Manchester United as the England forward prefers to remain in Catalonia. Despite offer from Barcelona to reduce wages and extend contract length by one year, the transfer negotiations are stalling due to Barcelona 's preference for another loan move.

Marcus Rashford has 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 games for Barcelona and is highly rated by the club. With potential reintegration to Old Trafford from new manager, Michael Carrick's influence is back, yet Rashford's stance on a long-term move to Spain remains consistent





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marcus Rashford Barcelona Manchester United Transfer Negotiations Majorsacrifices Extended Contract Contract Length Financial Constraints Financial Burden

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jose Mourinho will consider shock move for Man Utd star for Real Madrid reunionJose Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford when he takes over at Real Madrid.

Read more »

Jose Mourinho reportedly aiming for Mane United winger Marcus Rashford to join Real Madrid amid Barcelona snubJose Mourinho is pursuing Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford with the aim of persuading Real Madrid to make a sensational summer transfer raid for him.

Read more »

Barcelona release Marcus Rashford update after Man United star sparks concernBarcelona have an option to buy Marcus Rashford this summer after impressing on loan from Manchester United

Read more »

Marcus Rashford could cause outrage at Barcelona with cheap deal on the tableManchester United news is coming in thick and fast with Michael Carrick expected to be confirmed as the next permanent manager

Read more »