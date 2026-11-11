Marella Voyager Passenger Missing After Atlantic Overboard Incident

A 72-year-old woman is missing after falling from the Marella Voyager in the Atlantic. The US Coast Guard has issued alerts for nearby vessels as the ship continues its Caribbean route.

A desperate search operation is currently underway to locate a 72-year-old woman who fell overboard from the Marella Voyager cruise ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The pensioner was last seen on board late Monday afternoon while the vessel was traveling from Malaga, Spain, to the Caribbean region.

Discovery and Immediate Response

The alert was first raised on Tuesday evening when a cabin steward noticed that the pensioner's bed had not been slept in the night before. Stunned holidaymakers were immediately instructed to abandon their dinners, drinks, and evening entertainment as the crew launched an urgent headcount and overboard search protocol across the entire vessel.

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Despite a comprehensive ship-wide hunt conducted by the staff, the woman remains missing as of Wednesday evening. Holiday operator Tui, which runs the vessel, confirmed that security teams are continuing to review CCTV footage in hopes that it will shed fresh clues regarding the passenger's whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance.

Ship Location and Rescue Coordination

The 866ft vessel has already sailed approximately 550 miles east from where the passenger may have toppled into the sea. Due to this significant distance and navigation constraints, the ship will be unable to turn around to conduct a direct search for her. Instead, the US Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Norfolk, Virginia, has issued an official alert calling on any ships nearby to keep a sharp look out for the woman.

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The ocean liner, carrying around 2,000 passengers and 800 crew members, left Malaga on November 4 and was due to arrive in Antigua on Friday. The voyage is scheduled to continue with stops at Dominica before finishing its trip in Barbados on Sunday. The disappearance comes days after the Marella Voyager was battered by a powerful Atlantic storm that left some passengers terrified and others seasick.

Passenger Accounts and Official Statements

The first sign of concern occurred at 7:30pm on Tuesday when a female passenger was asked to report to reception. The request was repeated ten minutes later, and fears intensified when guests were urgently told to rally at one of four muster stations around the ship at around 9pm. Crew members scrambled to work out if the missing woman was still aboard while worried holidaymakers stood in lines of four.

During a ship-wide broadcast on Wednesday evening, the ship's Romanian captain Silviu Mitrea broke the news to passengers that the woman was still missing. He thanked guests for their assistance when they came to their muster stations the previous night and explained that the crew had conducted relevant searches straight away. Captain Mitrea asked passengers to contact guest services if they had any information regarding the incident.

Recent Turbulence and Industry Context

The disappearance marks the latest issue to hit the ship after it was rocked by strong winds and powerful waves earlier in the week. The 77,302-ton cruise ship experienced violent heeling, causing items to crash to the floor and water to pour through windows on deck 11. One passenger described never experiencing rough seas like this in all the 20 years of cruising, noting that the situation felt cursed due to multiple medical evacuations prior to departure.

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A Tui spokeswoman told the Daily Mail that a guest has gone missing on board the ship but stated that nothing suggests weather played a part in the guest's disappearance. She emphasized that the cabin steward raised the alarm after noticing the bed had not been slept in, prompting a full search of the ship which was then reported to the authorities. The missing passenger has not been identified, and efforts are still being made to identify her next of kin.