Margaret Haddican-McEnroe FBI Reward $25000 Reward

FBI offers $25,000 for clues in 20-year cold case of Margaret Haddican-McEnroe, a NJ volunteer firefighter who vanished after wanting to divorce husband Timothy McEnroe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a new $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Margaret Haddican-McEnroe. This significant financial incentive marks a major development in a mystery that has haunted her family and the Warren Township, New Jersey community for exactly two decades.

FBI Reward Details and Case Overview

Agent Special Agents in Charge and FBI officials confirmed the reward is intended to encourage anyone with knowledge about the case to come forward. The offer underscores the federal agency's continued commitment to solving the baffling disappearance that occurred on October 10, 2006. Authorities believe that critical information may still be available from individuals who were present or aware of events during that pivotal time.

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Family Urgency and Sister Testimony

Adrienne Haddican, the sister of the missing woman, expressed profound relief that the case is finally receiving the attention it has long deserved. She stated that someone knows something and that it is only a matter of time before answers emerge. Her frustration remains palpable as she notes that having no resolution after 20 years is inexcusable for a mother of three who was last seen at home.

Husband as Person of Interest

Timothy McEnroe, the landscaper husband and father of the children, remains the only person of interest in the investigation. He reported Margaret missing two days after their last interaction on October 10, 2006. Despite being named a person of interest by the FBI in June 2011 following a two-hour search of the area, Timothy has never been arrested or formally accused of any crime related to his wife's vanishing.

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Financial Losses and Timeline Disputes

Evidence presented in the investigation includes the absence of $11,000 in cash from the residence and the presence of Margaret's car and a broken cell phone at the scene. Timothy alleged that he returned home to find his wife gone and their five-month-old child alone in her crib. He claimed she had a history of disappearing for days after arguments to explain the two-day delay in reporting her missing.

Recent Events and Future Proceedings

As the 20th anniversary of the disappearance approaches, the FBI reward signals renewed pressure on cold case investigators. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the FBI's Newark Field Office or Crime Stoppers. The family continues to maintain that Margaret would never have abandoned her children, insisting that the circumstances surrounding her departure indicate foul play rather than a voluntary departure.