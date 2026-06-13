Margaret Kerry, the Live-Action Reference Model for Disney's Tinker Bell, Dies at 97

Margaret Kerry, the actress and model who served as the live-action reference and pantomime performer for Tinker Bell in Disney's 1953 animated classic Peter Pan, has passed away at the age of 97. The Walt Disney Archives confirmed her death, highlighting her crucial role in shaping one of animation's most iconic characters without uttering a single word. Her work involved acting out scenes for animators, who translated her movements into the mischievous fairy's personality. Reflecting on her career, Kerry expressed gratitude for a lasting legacy that continues to inspire Disney fans. She began as a child actress, appearing in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' and 'Our Gang' shorts, and later had roles in 'The Andy Griffith Show' and various voice-acting projects. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Robert Boeke, who died weeks earlier.

Margaret Kerry , the actress and model who helped bring Disney 's beloved Tinker Bell to life in the original 1953 animated classic Peter Pan , has died.

She was 97. The news was confirmed by the Walt Disney Archives, which paid tribute to the performer in a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram on Thursday.

"Through her memorable performances, and her enduring connection and dedication to Disney fans over the years, Margaret has helped illuminate the magic of these timeless characters, inspiring generations who believe in the power of faith, trust, and 'just a little bit of pixie dust,'" the organization wrote. While Tinker Bell never spoke in the original film, Margaret played a vital role in creating one of Disney's most enduring characters.

She served as both the live-action reference model and pantomime performer for the mischievous fairy, acting out scenes that animators later used to craft Tinker Bell's iconic movements and personality. Speaking to Woman's World earlier this year, Margaret reflected on the unique process of creating animated characters during Disney's golden era.

"At that time, they didn't have electronics. Everything was done by hand," she explained.

"They cast a person in the role and then filmed them with 35-millimeter film. " The footage was then handed over to Disney's animators, who used her movements as inspiration for the character audiences would come to adore. Margaret revealed she was encouraged simply to be herself.

"They would build the character on that," she said. Looking back on her career, she remained grateful for the role that became synonymous with her name.

"I could have been the actress who got her throat slashed in Psycho. What do you do with that?

" she joked. "Everything that I have done, people are enjoying today. That's amazing.

" Born Peggy Lynch in Illinois and raised in Los Angeles, Margaret began her career as a child performer. Her first screen appearance came in the 1935 film A Midsummer Night's Dream, where she played a fairy. She later appeared in several Our Gang shorts, better known today as The Little Rascals. In 1948, she starred opposite comedian Eddie Cantor in If You Knew Susie, before taking roles in films including Canyon City and numerous television productions.

Among her television credits were appearances in The Andy Griffith Show, while she also enjoyed a successful career as a voice actress, lending her talents to series including Clutch Cargo, The New Three Stooges and Space Angel. Away from Hollywood, Margaret enjoyed a rich family life. She was married to Dick Brown from 1951 until 1984, and together they welcomed three children: Ellen, Christina and Eric.

More than two decades later, Margaret found love again when she married former boyfriend Robert Boeke in 2020. The couple were both in their nineties at the time. Tragically, Robert passed away just weeks before Margaret, on May 24. For generations of Disney fans, Margaret's legacy will forever be linked to one of animation's most beloved characters.

More than 70 years after Peter Pan first enchanted audiences, her work continues to sprinkle a little pixie dust across the world





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