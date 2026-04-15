Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin Enjoy Saint-Tropez Luxury Amidst Gin Allergy Controversy

Hollywood star Margot Robbie and fellow actress Phoebe Tonkin were spotted enjoying a lavish day at celebrity hotspot Club 55 in Saint-Tropez. The outing comes as Robbie's gin brand faces backlash from London establishments due to shellfish allergen concerns.

Australian actress Margot Robbie , renowned for her captivating role in Barbie, recently enjoyed a luxurious coastal escape to Saint-Tropez , France. The star was spotted on Wednesday indulging in a lavish day out at the exclusive celebrity hotspot, Club 55 .

She was accompanied by her long-time friend, Phoebe Tonkin, who is best known for her role in The Vampire Diaries. The two actresses arrived at the venue by a sleek rib boat, disembarking from a magnificent yacht, and appeared to be in excellent spirits as they made their way to the beachside establishment.

Robbie, 35, opted for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble, donning a pair of classic blue denim jeans paired with an oversized, cozy brown jumper. To maintain a low-key profile, she accessorized with a blue denim bucket hat and carried her essentials in a chic black handbag. During her arrival, she was also seen carrying a fashionable brown suede jacket and a large white tote bag, hinting at the various layers needed for a day by the Mediterranean.

Tonkin, 36, complemented Robbie's casual vibe with her own sophisticated look. She was wrapped in an elegant long black coat, layered artfully over trendy white trousers. The pair were observed engaged in lively conversation as they approached the restaurant, having arrived by boat and strolled along the picturesque beach.

This idyllic getaway comes on the heels of significant success for Robbie and her production company, Lucky Chap. Their latest film venture, Wuthering Heights, has achieved considerable box office triumph. In celebration of this achievement, Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, reportedly indulged in a rather extravagant purchase: a case of Scarecrow wine, a highly sought-after and incredibly expensive vintage, with individual bottles retailing for approximately $1,500.

The couple was seen last week in Los Angeles emerging from a liquor store, with Ackerley carrying the distinctive box of Scarecrow wine. For this outing, Robbie had opted for a more understated look, wearing a black sweatshirt, matching leggings, and comfortable sneakers, complemented by a Chanel handbag and sunglasses. She styled her recently cut bob in a half-up hairdo and was holding a drink bottle. Her husband, Ackerley, sported a grey t-shirt, dark trousers, and a black cross-body satchel bag.

However, Robbie's recent ventures have not been without their challenges. Her artisanal gin brand, Papa Salt Coastal Gin, has faced a significant hurdle as it has been shunned by several top bars and restaurants in London. The concern stems from the gin's unique ingredient: oyster shells, which are used as a botanical.

This ingredient has raised fears of a potentially fatal reaction for individuals with shellfish allergies, as the bottle itself carries a warning stating: contains molluscs. The gin, which costs around $80 for a 700ml bottle, was intended by Robbie to evoke the sandy Australian dunes of her childhood. Despite the distilling process typically removing most shellfish proteins, some can remain when oysters are used, leading to the allergen concern.

According to The Guardian, Robbie has had to alter the recipe of her spirit, and people with shellfish allergies have been strongly advised against consuming it. The potential for severe allergic reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis, has led bar owners and restaurant managers to express reluctance. One bar owner commented that the liability and the need for extensive staff training to inquire about shellfish allergies for every gin and tonic order simply made it not worth the risk. Similarly, a restaurant manager noted the already challenging climate for the hospitality industry and their unwillingness to add the complexity of allergy checks for a single spirit.

In response to these concerns, Margot's spokesperson has confirmed that the gin is undergoing reformulation. An oyster-free version is anticipated to be available on the market by the end of 2026. This Australian liquor brand was a collaborative creation between the actress and her husband. Notably, Margot Robbie gave birth to her first child, a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed, with Tom Ackerley in November 2024, adding another layer to her busy personal and professional life.





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