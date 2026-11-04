Margot Robbie Arrives in Sydney for Chanel Cruise Show

Margot Robbie has landed in Sydney ahead of the Chanel Cruise/Resort runway presentation. Discover details on the exclusive event, celebrity guests, and fashion highlights.

Australian actress Margot Robbie has arrived in Sydney to attend the highly anticipated Chanel Cruise/Resort runway presentation. The 36-year-old star touched down at Sydney Airport on Wednesday, marking the beginning of her participation in what is expected to be Australia's most exclusive fashion event of the year.

Chanel Arrives in Sydney for Historic Show

Chanel is staging its first-ever Australian runway show on Thursday, an event that industry experts predict will be one of the largest fashion gatherings Sydney has witnessed in recent years. The brand has selected Sydney alongside other global cities including Miami, Singapore, Dubai, and Seoul for this prestigious traveling show, highlighting the significance of the international collection presentation in the region.

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The collection being showcased is the Chanel Cruise/Resort 2026-27 line, designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy. While the runway looks were initially unveiled in Biarritz in April, Chanel has promised to incorporate a distinct local touch for this landmark Australian event. The show itself will be staged twice on Thursday, with specific presentations scheduled for 2.30pm and 6pm at an undisclosed location.

Star-Studded Guest List and VIP Events

Expectations are high for the star power present at the event, with A-listers expected to attend the show alongside Margot Robbie. Confirmed attendees include Nicole Kidman and her daughter Faith, as well as Kylie Minogue, who has recently featured in the brand's campaigns. Jacob Elordi, who serves as the face of Bleu de Chanel, is also expected to be in attendance to support the brand.

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Pre-show activities are already underway, with Chanel hosting a private VIP event at Shelly Beach in Manly on Wednesday evening. Additionally, Chanel executives will meet with media at a private residence in Vaucluse on Wednesday evening. While these high-profile gatherings confirm the event's exclusivity, the full celebrity guest list has not yet been officially released by the house.

Margot Robbie's Retro-Inspired Airport Look

Upon her arrival, Margot Robbie showcased a sophisticated retro aesthetic that channeled the elegance of Audrey Hepburn. The mother-of-one wore a pair of black capri trousers and a crew-neck top, which accentuated her slender frame. She accessorized the outfit with Chanel sunglasses, a blue paisley-print headscarf, and elegant black ballet flats.

Her look was completed with hoop earrings and a black leather Chanel bag. Robbie also drew attention to her features with a slick of burgundy lipstick that perfectly matched her nail polish. Despite the bustling terminal environment and the presence of handlers, she was spotted making her way through the airport without raising a smile.

Deep Ties Between Margot Robbie and Chanel

Margot Robbie has maintained a long-standing professional relationship with the luxury fashion house, having been appointed a brand ambassador in March 2018. Her initial campaign featured the label's inaugural Coco Neige collection, a winter sports-inspired line. Over the years, she has starred in numerous campaigns, including those for the Gabrielle fragrance, the J12 watch collection, and the Rouge Allure Velvet lipstick.

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In September 2024, Robbie was named the new face of the iconic Chanel N°5 perfume, succeeding French actress Marion Cotillard. To mark this significant appointment, she starred alongside fellow Queenslander Jacob Elordi in a short film titled See You at 5. The film was directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, further cementing Robbie's central role in Chanel's current marketing strategy.

Her recent work also includes fronting the 2026 Chanel 25 handbag campaign. This particular advertisement creatively recreated Kylie Minogue's iconic Come Into My World music video. With her extensive history with the brand and her status as a global star, Robbie's presence in Sydney underscores the importance of the Australian market for Chanel's future collections.