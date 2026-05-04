Margot Robbie Shines in Chanel at 2026 Met Gala

Margot Robbie stunned at the 2026 Met Gala in a soft gold Chanel gown, showcasing a different look after promoting Wuthering Heights. The event was also marked by controversy surrounding Jeff Bezos' sponsorship and a family moment with Nicole Kidman and her daughter.

Margot Robbie captivated onlookers at the 2026 Met Gala , presenting a striking departure from the Victorian aesthetic she embraced during the promotional tour for her recent film, Wuthering Heights .

The Australian actress graced the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a shimmering soft gold strapless gown designed by Chanel. The dress featured a delicate drop hem, enhancing its elegant silhouette. Robbie complemented her ensemble with strappy gold stilettos, chosen to accentuate her look without overshadowing the gown itself.

However, the true focal point of her appearance was the breathtaking jewelry she adorned – a pair of canary-yellow diamond drop earrings that sparkled with every movement. Her hair was styled in a sophisticated updo, perfectly framing her face and drawing attention to the exquisite earrings. Robbie arrived at the event solo, without her husband, Tom Ackerley, adding a touch of mystery to her appearance.

This appearance follows the successful promotional campaign for Wuthering Heights, a gothic romance that has exceeded expectations at the box office. The film, co-starring Jacob Elordi, has already surpassed $236 million worldwide, becoming one of the year's most significant theatrical successes. The success of Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, is particularly noteworthy given its R-rating and focus on adult themes, a demographic often underrepresented in blockbuster hits.

The film’s performance overseas has been particularly strong, generating $26.3 million across 76 markets. Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, played a key role in bringing the adaptation of the Brontë novel to the screen, further solidifying her influence within the industry. The story itself, a tale of intense and destructive love between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, has resonated with audiences worldwide, mirroring the enduring appeal of the original literary work.

The Met Gala appearance marks a transition for Robbie, showcasing her versatility and fashion prowess beyond the period-specific style of her recent film promotion. This year’s Met Gala, often dubbed the ‘Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,’ is themed ‘Costume Art,’ with a dress code of ‘Fashion Is Art. ’ However, the event has not been without its share of controversy. A significant point of contention revolves around the sponsorship of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez.

Reports suggest the couple contributed $10 million to the Costume Institute in exchange for being named honorary co-chairs, a move that has sparked criticism within Hollywood. Many industry insiders view the arrangement as a potential conflict of interest, raising questions about the influence of wealth on cultural events. The controversy surrounding the sponsorship has overshadowed some of the fashion highlights, prompting discussions about the ethics of accepting large donations from corporations and individuals with potentially problematic reputations.

The event’s organizers have remained largely silent on the matter, further fueling speculation and debate. Despite the controversy, the Met Gala continues to be a highly anticipated event, attracting a diverse array of celebrities, designers, and fashion enthusiasts. The gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, supporting its exhibitions and research initiatives. The event’s influence extends beyond the realm of fashion, shaping cultural trends and generating significant media coverage.

Adding to the evening’s narrative, Nicole Kidman made a notable appearance alongside her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, presenting a united front after reports surfaced that Sunday had unfollowed Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, on social media. This family moment provided a contrasting storyline to the broader controversies surrounding the event. The dynamic between celebrity families often draws public attention, and the situation involving Kidman, Urban, and Sunday Rose was no exception.

The incident sparked speculation about potential family tensions, although no official explanation has been offered. The Met Gala, known for its extravagant displays of fashion and celebrity presence, frequently becomes a backdrop for personal stories and public narratives. The event’s ability to capture both the glamorous and the personal aspects of celebrity life contributes to its enduring appeal.

Margot Robbie’s elegant appearance, the controversy surrounding the event’s sponsorship, and the family dynamic displayed by Nicole Kidman and her daughter all contributed to a multifaceted and memorable evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The gala’s impact will undoubtedly be felt throughout the fashion world and beyond, continuing to generate discussion and inspire creativity





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