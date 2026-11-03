Maria Gourley Ordered to Repaint Red Roof After Body Corporate By-Laws Breach

Maria Gourley lost a three-year legal battle in Brisbane and must repaint her red roof to match by-laws. QCAT ruled the body corporate's decision was reasonable despite her appeal.

Maria Gourley has lost a three-year legal dispute with her body corporate after the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal ordered her to repaint her roof. The 64-year-old resident of Paltarra Street in The Gap, western Brisbane, was mandated to change her chosen shade of red back to a color consistent with the complex. This ruling concludes a prolonged battle that began in March 2023 when she initially painted the roof.

The Origin of the Color Dispute

Maria Gourley owns one of the 64 townhouses on Paltarra Street, which is managed by Fernbrook Body Corporate under a community titles scheme. The conflict originated when she painted her roof tiles a bright red color in March 2023. Neighbors in The Gap immediately described the new appearance as disturbing, jarring, and alien. The body corporate argued that this disruptive roof color breached the community by-laws and was at odds with the established aesthetic. They instructed her to change the color at her own expense to maintain visual harmony within the development.

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Adjudication Process and Neighbor Testimony

After Maria Gourley ignored two official breach notices, the body corporate escalated the dispute to the Office of the Commissioner for Body Corporate and Community Management. Fernbrook submitted a 105-page condemnation document to the adjudication process, which was seen by the ABC. The committee argued that her discordant red paint impacted common property and other lots significantly. Thirteen neighbors supported the body corporate, agreeing that the roof color did not suit the complex. The committee noted that several owners expressed disapproval due to the significant visual impact and marked contrast with the existing color scheme.

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Tribunal Ruling on Reasonableness Standards

The initial adjudicator ruled in favor of the body corporate, ordering the repainting. Maria Gourley appealed this decision to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, arguing that the repainting costs should be covered by the body corporate instead of her personally. Tribunal senior member Richard Oliver dismissed her appeal and found the body corporate's decision to be reasonable. Oliver stated that the question of reasonableness is determined by objective standards rather than personal opinion. He noted that concluding the red roof was quite different from the remainder of the complex was a clear and reasonable conclusion of fact.

Final Orders and Resident Reaction

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal senior member Richard Oliver ordered Maria Gourley to repaint the roof within three months. The specific color mandated is Nutech Coral, which matches the other homes in the complex. Fernbrook body corporate committee member Jill Elsworth supported the ruling, describing the original red as totally contrasting and discordant. Following the proceedings, Maria Gourley told 612 ABC Brisbane that she was unhappy with the result. She stated she was not happy with the outcome and plans to go home to explore her legal options further.