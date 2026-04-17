Mariah Carey Dazzles at Tiffany & Co. Event Alongside Diane Kruger and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Following Viral Grocery Shopping TikTok

Mariah Carey captivated onlookers with her slim figure at a Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection launch in New York, alongside Diane Kruger and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The event also highlighted Mariah's recent viral grocery shopping TikTok, where her humorous confusion about paying for items sparked fan engagement and discussions about her unique perspective on everyday life and her well-documented aversion to harsh overhead lighting.

Pop superstar Mariah Carey recently graced a glamorous Tiffany & Co. event in New York City, showcasing her noticeably slim physique. The 56-year-old singer attended the launch of the luxury brand's Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden collection at Park Avenue, opting for a sophisticated white, off-the-shoulder, fitted gown. She accentuated her silhouette with a chic gold belt, highlighting her slender waist, and styled her signature voluminous waves.

At the event, Mariah mingled with other notable figures, including the stunning actresses Diane Kruger and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, both of whom also made striking fashion statements. Diane Kruger dazzled in a heavily beaded strapless gown with a fringed skirt, complemented by elegant heels and an updo. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, meanwhile, turned heads in a strapless white dress. Mariah's public appearance follows a viral moment on TikTok, where she shared a video of herself grocery shopping, much to the amusement of her fans. The iconic diva, known for her larger-than-life persona and past comments about electricity being free, was seen navigating a Pavilions store. Pushing a shopping cart, she appeared to be gathering wine and cereal, including Captain Crunch. Amidst her shopping, Mariah humorously questioned the necessity of paying for her items, asking, Are we really going to pay for this? This lighthearted interaction prompted a flood of comments from fans, with many noting her apparent unfamiliarity with everyday tasks. Remarks ranged from 'This is foreign to her and it shows' to humorous observations about her perceived need for specific lighting. This grocery store escapade echoes Mariah's candid remarks on the popular Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. During a segment called I Don't Think So Honey, designed for guests to rant about a topic, Mariah passionately critiqued overhead lighting. She described it as agonizing and universally unflattering, stating, I can’t with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us? I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us, it’s me. She elaborated on her disdain for harsh lighting, excluding natural sunset light which she finds flattering. The singer expressed her strong preference for controlled illumination, urging for lights to be turned off wherever possible. This sentiment about lighting was further amplified by fans referencing her previous comments about hating fluorescent lights and the possibility of her bringing her own lighting to events. The juxtaposition of her opulent lifestyle and moments of apparent naivete regarding mundane expenses, such as her past comments about paying for electricity, continues to be a source of fascination and amusement for her fanbase. The Tiffany & Co. event itself was a star-studded affair, with numerous celebrities in attendance to celebrate the new collection. Alongside Mariah, Diane, and Rosie, attendees included Amanda Seyfried, who looked radiant in a beaded mini dress, and Gabrielle Union, who posed with her husband Dwyane Wade on the blue carpet. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was also seen catching up with Gabrielle Union. Later in the evening, Mariah changed into a black strapless gown, paired with a cropped leather jacket, and performed for the guests, adding another layer of glamour to the night. Other notable guests included Teyana Taylor in a unique knitted gown, Valentina Ferrer showcasing her legs in a brown dress with a thigh-high slit, Caroline Daur in a black mini dress with a puffball train, Naomi Watts in a sequined skirt, and Lauren Santo Domingo in an elegant green patterned slip dress. The event was a testament to Tiffany & Co.'s enduring appeal and its ability to draw a constellation of stars. Mariah's continued presence at high-profile events, combined with these relatable and often humorous glimpses into her personal life, reinforces her status as a global icon. Her ability to effortlessly switch between dazzling performances and lighthearted public moments, like her grocery store adventure, keeps her connected with her audience in unique ways. The discussions surrounding her preferences for lighting and her past comments on practical matters offer a charming insight into the world of a beloved superstar, reminding everyone that even the most celebrated individuals have their quirks and memorable moments. The Tiffany & Co. event served as a perfect backdrop for her to shine, both in terms of fashion and her enduring star power





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