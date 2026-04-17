Mariah Carey Dazzles in White Gown at Tiffany & Co. Event Alongside Diane Kruger and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley; Singer's Grocery Shopping Antics Go Viral

Mariah Carey showcased her svelte figure at a glamorous Tiffany & Co. event in New York, donning a stunning white off-the-shoulder gown. She was joined by fellow stars Diane Kruger and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to celebrate the launch of the Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden collection. The outing comes after Carey's recent viral TikTok video of her grocery shopping, where she appeared surprised by the concept of paying for items, and her candid rant about unflattering lighting on a podcast.

Mariah Carey captivated onlookers with her svelte physique at a star-studded Tiffany & Co. event in New York on Thursday. The iconic singer, aged 56, graced the occasion in a sophisticated, form-fitting white off-the-shoulder gown. The luxury jewelry house was celebrating the unveiling of its Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden collection at a Park Avenue venue, which featured a special performance by Carey.

To accentuate her slender waist, she accessorized the elegant ensemble with a gold belt and styled her hair in her signature voluminous waves. At the Tiffany & Co. celebration, Mariah was in esteemed company, joined by the equally radiant Diane Kruger. Kruger was a vision in a heavily beaded strapless gown adorned with a fringed hemline, exuding classic Hollywood glamour. She complemented her dress with a pair of stylish heels and wore her hair in a refined updo. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also made a striking appearance, opting for a strapless white dress that perfectly suited the evening's sophisticated ambiance. The event saw a host of other notable figures, including Amanda Seyfried, who looked stunning in a beaded mini dress and was seated next to Gabrielle Union. Union was accompanied by her husband, Dwyane Wade, on the blue carpet. Later in the evening, Mariah changed into a chic black strapless gown and a cropped leather jacket, before taking to the stage to perform for the guests. Other attendees included Teyana Taylor, who sported a unique knitted gown, and Valentina Ferrer, who showcased her toned legs in a brown dress with a daring thigh-high slit. Caroline Daur turned heads in a black mini dress featuring a voluminous puffball train, while Naomi Watts stood out with a dazzling sequined skirt. Lauren Santo Domingo added to the event's glamour in an elegant green patterned slip dress. Mariah's public appearance follows a recent social media stir caused by a TikTok video showing her doing her own grocery shopping. The celebrated diva, known for her lavish lifestyle, including being carried on stage and a past statement about believing electricity was free, was filmed pushing a shopping cart at a Pavilions store, selecting wine and cereal. Giggling as she navigated the aisles, picking up Captain Crunch and savory snacks, Mariah appeared genuinely surprised when she questioned, "Are we really going to pay for this?" This moment resonated with fans, who commented on her apparent unfamiliarity with everyday tasks, with one noting, "This is foreign to her and it shows." Other fans playfully remarked on her known aversion to unflattering lighting, with comments like "Mariah get off that lighting, honey!" and "I remember she hates fluorescent lights." This sentiment echoes her recent appearance on the popular Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. During the podcast's segment 'I Don't Think So Honey,' where guests are invited to rant about a subject for a minute, Mariah didn't hold back her feelings about lighting. She declared, "I can’t with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us? I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us, it’s me." The singer elaborated on her discomfort, stating, "I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting in elevators, doorways, gyms, not that I go to the gym, I’m just saying. It’s hideous lighting. The sun is okay if it’s sunset, I’ll gladly go outside and put a little hat on or whatever and that’ll be pretty because the sunlight caresses your skin." She concluded her rant by emphasizing the negative impact of such lighting, "It’s bad for you, so you have to be careful. But overhead lighting I don’t think so honey. Please stop it! Everywhere I go, shut the lights! I don’t want to see them no more. Overhead lighting, it makes me sick!" While grocery shopping is a common chore for most, Mariah, who maintained a low profile in sunglasses and a bomber jacket, seemed out of her element. This disconnect from mundane tasks is not unprecedented for the star, who famously expressed ignorance about paying for electricity in a 2009 interview. When asked about bills, she responded with "Bill who?" Upon clarification that it pertained to utility bills like electricity, she queried, "Oh you have to pay for that?" When informed that it wasn't free, she incorrectly stated, "in American we get it free.





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