Mariclare Costello, Beloved Actress of 'The Waltons' and Beyond, Dies at 90

Mariclare Costello, known for her roles in 'The Waltons,' 'The Fitzpatricks,' and numerous other television and film productions, has passed away at the age of 90. This article details her life, career, and the impact she had on the entertainment industry.

Mariclare Costello , a versatile actress known for her memorable roles in television and film, passed away on April 17th in Brooklyn, New York, at the age of 90.

The news was reported by the Peoria Journal Star. Costello’s career spanned several decades, leaving a lasting impression on audiences through her portrayals of strong and relatable characters. She is perhaps most fondly remembered for her role as Rosemary Hunter Fordwick on the beloved family drama, *The Waltons*, where she appeared from 1972 to 1977. Her performance brought warmth and depth to the series, endearing her to viewers across the nation.

Beyond *The Waltons*, Costello consistently demonstrated her range as an actress, taking on diverse roles in a variety of productions. In 1977, she starred as Maggie Fitzpatrick in *The Fitzpatricks*, alongside Helen Hunt and Jimmy McNichol, showcasing her ability to portray a compelling matriarch.

Her film credits include appearances in *After The Fall* (1974), featuring Faye Dunaway and Christopher Plummer, and *Indecent Proposal* (1993) with Demi Moore and Robert Redford, demonstrating her ability to work with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Costello’s career began in the late 1960s with roles in *The Tiger Makes Out* (1967), followed by appearances in television series like *NYPD*, *Pound*, and *Storefront Lawyers*.

She continued to build her resume with a particularly striking performance in *Let’s Scare Jessica to Death* (1971), where she skillfully played dual roles as both Emily and Abigail. Throughout the 1970s and 80s, she remained a consistent presence on television, appearing in guest roles on popular shows such as *Kojak*, *Barnaby Jones*, *Harry O*, *The Incredible Hulk*, and *Lou Grant*.

Her talent for nuanced character work was further highlighted in *The Execution of Private Slovik* (1974) with Martin Sheen, and in a 1987 CBS Schoolbreak Special where she played Kate Cummings opposite Traci Lind. In 1980, she added another iconic series to her repertoire with a role as Helen Crane on *The Little House on the Prairie*, and she delivered a memorable performance as Anita Boyer in a 1982 episode of *Hart to Hart*, sharing the screen with Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers.

Beyond her on-screen achievements, Mariclare Costello was remembered by her family as a woman of exceptional warmth, curiosity, and creativity. Her family shared in an obituary that she possessed ‘a rare gift’ for helping others find their own creative voices, and that she was a dedicated cook, animal rescuer, and home decorator. They described her as someone who ‘paid attention’ to the world around her, engaging with everyone she met and always seeking to learn more.

She is survived by her daughter Arin and partner Ethan, granddaughter Bird, stepdaughters Amy and Doon, and several nieces and a nephew. Funeral services will be held in New York City, with plans for a burial and remembrance ceremony in Peoria, reflecting her deep connection to the community. Her final television role was in 2002 as Helen Norris on *Providence*, marking the end of a prolific and impactful career that touched the lives of many.

Costello’s legacy extends beyond her impressive filmography; she will be remembered as a talented actress and a genuinely kind and engaging individual





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