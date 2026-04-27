Mariclare Costello, Beloved Waltons Actress, Dies at 90

Actress Mariclare Costello, best known for her role as Rosemary Hunter Fordwick on The Waltons, has died at the age of 90. She also appeared in films like After The Fall and Indecent Proposal.

Mariclare Costello , a celebrated actress known for her heartwarming portrayal of Rosemary Hunter Fordwick on the beloved television series The Waltons , has passed away at the age of 90.

Her death occurred on the morning of April 17th in Brooklyn, New York, as reported by the Peoria Journal Star. Costello’s career spanned several decades, encompassing memorable roles in both television and film, leaving a lasting impact on audiences with her versatile talent and genuine presence. Beyond her professional achievements, she was remembered by her family as a remarkably kind and attentive individual, possessing a unique ability to connect with others and foster their creativity.

Costello’s most iconic role came with The Waltons, where she graced the screen as Rosemary Hunter Fordwick from 1972 to 1977. Her character became a familiar and cherished face in households across America, embodying the warmth and resilience of the show’s central themes. Following her time on The Waltons, Costello continued to demonstrate her range as an actress, taking on the role of Maggie Fitzpatrick in the 1977 series, The Fitzpatricks, alongside rising stars Helen Hunt and Jimmy McNichol.

This showcased her ability to portray strong, maternal figures with depth and nuance. Her film credits include appearances in notable productions such as After The Fall (1974), where she shared the screen with Faye Dunaway and Christopher Plummer, and Indecent Proposal (1993), a romantic drama featuring Demi Moore and Robert Redford. These roles highlighted her adaptability and willingness to explore diverse characters and genres. Costello’s contributions to the entertainment industry were significant, but her legacy extends far beyond the screen.

Her family’s obituary beautifully captures the essence of Mariclare Costello as a person. They described her as possessing a ‘rare gift’ – the ability to draw people out of themselves and encourage their creative expression. She wasn’t just an actress; she was a facilitator of connection and inspiration. Beyond her artistic talents, Costello was a passionate cook, a dedicated animal rescuer, and a gifted interior decorator.

However, what truly defined her was her unwavering attention to detail and genuine interest in others. She was a captivating conversationalist, always eager to learn and ask questions, demonstrating a profound respect for the experiences and perspectives of those around her. She is survived by her daughter Arin and her partner Ethan, granddaughter Bird, stepdaughters Amy and Doon, and a loving network of nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held in New York City, with plans for a burial and remembrance ceremony in Peoria, a place clearly held dear by her and her family. Mariclare Costello’s passing marks the end of an era, but her memory will undoubtedly live on through her work and the countless lives she touched





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