Marie Osmond Shares Brother Alan Osmond’s Final Words Before Passing

Marie Osmond reveals her brother Alan Osmond’s touching final words, expressing his desire to reunite with his brother Wayne and continue their missionary work. The Osmonds star passed away at 76, leaving behind a legacy of faith, family, and musical talent.

Marie Osmond has shared the poignant final words of her brother, Alan Osmond , before his passing on Monday at the age of 76. The beloved Osmonds star, known for his musical talent and unwavering faith, was looking forward to a reunion with his brother Wayne, who sadly passed away last year.

Marie, 66, revealed that Alan expressed a deep desire to continue their spiritual work together in the afterlife. According to Marie, Alan’s last message to her was a testament to his lifelong devotion to his faith: 'I can't wait to see brother Wayne, so we can be missionary companions together and start preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to those who never had the opportunity to hear his message of peace and hope in this life.

' This heartfelt expression encapsulates Alan’s enduring commitment to spreading positivity and spiritual guidance, even in his final moments. Marie expressed her profound love and grief, stating, 'That's my brother Alan!! I love you so very much and will miss you dearly.

' Beyond Alan’s anticipation of reuniting with Wayne, Marie also experienced a powerful and comforting premonition regarding their mother, Olive. She described a profound feeling of her mother’s presence, as if Olive was eagerly awaiting Alan’s arrival. In a touching Instagram post, Marie shared the message she felt conveyed to her heart: 'Honey, do you remember how excited you were for the birth of your child? Well, that's how excited I am for the rebirth of my child here.

' This sentiment highlights the belief in a joyous reunion and a spiritual rebirth on the other side, offering solace and hope amidst the sorrow of loss. Marie emphasized that Alan was 'happy' when he passed, suggesting a peaceful transition filled with faith and anticipation. Alan’s role within the Osmond family extended beyond musical contributions; he was a natural leader and protector, particularly for his younger siblings.

Marie recalled that Alan assumed a leadership role at the young age of 12, shouldering immense responsibility with grace and dedication. He never complained about the burden, viewing it as a 'mission' he embraced wholeheartedly. This early responsibility shaped his character and instilled in him a strong sense of duty towards his family and their collective success.

Donny Osmond, another brother and fellow member of The Osmonds, also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, echoing the sentiments of Alan’s protective and guiding nature. He posted a childhood photograph of the two brothers, showcasing Alan’s inherent instinct to watch over and care for his younger sibling. Donny wrote, 'Even back then, you can see that he had his arm around me, watching over me. That's who he was.

My protector. My guide. The one who quietly carried so much responsibility so the rest of us could shine.

' Donny further acknowledged Alan’s tireless efforts in building the Osmond family’s success, expressing immense gratitude for the sacrifices he made. He emphasized Alan’s unwavering devotion to God and family, stating that these were his ultimate priorities. Donny concluded his message with a loving farewell, expressing his deep affection and gratitude: 'I love you, Alan. Thank you for always being there for me.

Till we meet again, Brother Donny.

' The outpouring of love and remembrance from both Marie and Donny underscores the profound impact Alan had on their lives and the enduring legacy he leaves behind, not only as a talented performer but as a devoted brother, son, and man of faith





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