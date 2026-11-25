Mariella Frostrup faces backlash for dismissing AJ Odudu's apology experience, compounding the I'm A Celeb row which has sparked 887 Ofcom complaints.

Mariella Frostrup has intensified controversy surrounding her dispute with AJ Odudu by failing to acknowledge the racial context of the conflict. The 64-year-old journalist attempted to reconcile with the 38-year-old television personality during the Tuesday night episode of I'm A Celeb. However, the effort to clear the air concluded with Frostrup telling Odudu that she does not accept apologies well.

Origins Of The Conflict And Official Complaints

The tension began during Sunday's broadcast of the reality series. Frostrup described Odudu as aggressive and dramatic regarding cooking duties. This exchange left Odudu in tears and sparked immediate viewer outrage. By Wednesday, the media regulator Ofcom had recorded 887 complaints about the argument.

Also read ITV Warns Mariella Frostrup Over Offensive Comments to AJ Odudu

Frostrup Claims Being Called Posh Is Triggering

During the latest episode, Frostrup initiated a conversation to apologize for using the word aggressive. She stated the term slipped out but added that she is triggered by being called posh. She asked Odudu why the term aggressive was triggering for her.

Odudu explained that navigating social interactions is difficult. She noted her emotions and intent are often misconstrued by others. She argued she is not granted the same freedom of expression as others.

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Frostrup interjected to share her own experiences. She stated she is often called aggressive due to her gender. She described this as a broader issue affecting women. Odudu acknowledged this point but emphasized that the impact of the words sticks differently.

Odudu Explains Disproportionate Social Consequences

Odudu explained that while the moment may pass for Frostrup, it does not pass for her. She clarified that she was not being aggressive during the original dispute. She argued the accusation should not have existed in the first place. Frostrup responded by saying Odudu did not take the apology well.

Odudu laughed during this exchange. The interaction highlighted a disconnect between the two women. Frostrup seemed unaware of the deeper issues at play. Odudu attempted to educate her campmate about systemic biases.

Viewers Accuse Frostrup Of Ignorance And Gaslighting

Many viewers found the conversation important but misguided. They argued Frostrup showed ignorance by comparing her experiences to Odudu's. They noted the historical and racial weight of the word aggressive for Black women. One viewer on X stated Frostrup still did not understand the issue.

Another critic called Frostrup's denial of knowledge gaslighting. They argued she cannot play dumb to avoid accountability. Some viewers found the interaction uncomfortable and repetitive. They felt Frostrup remained entitled despite the backlash.

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Producers had previously spoken to both women about the exchange. However, viewers noted Frostrup still did not grasp the seriousness. They felt her apology was superficial and lacked genuine insight.

Final Remarks Shift Blame Onto Apology Recipient

The segment ended with Frostrup criticizing Odudu's reaction. Viewers argued this shifted focus from Frostrup's behavior. They believed an apology requires accountability, not policing responses. The language used continued to draw sharp criticism.

Some supporters praised Odudu for her calm explanation. They valued her attempt to educate rather than retaliate. The incident remains a focal point of viewer debate. The 887 Ofcom complaints reflect the intensity of the reaction.

Frostrup's attempt to reconcile has been widely perceived as a failure. Her comments about Odudu not taking apologies well backfired. The incident highlights ongoing tensions regarding racial sensitivity in media.