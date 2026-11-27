Mariella Frostrup conquers the Park of Peril Bushtucker Trial to win 12 stars for camp, redeeming herself following intense controversy and complaints regarding her dispute with AJ Odudu.

Mariella Frostrup secured a decisive victory in the latest I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial, successfully conquering the Park of Peril challenge to win 12 stars for her camp. The 64-year-old broadcaster emerged from the grueling solo ordeal covered in slime, rotten fruit, vegetable guts, fish entrails, and live insects, including crickets and cockroaches. Despite the messy nature of the task, Frostrup appeared beaming with delight, punching the air in celebration before sharing her triumphant feelings with hosts Ant and Dec.

Controversy Preceded Triumphant Performance

This celebratory moment stood in stark contrast to the emotional distress Frostrup experienced earlier the same day. Just hours before the trial, she was seen breaking down in tears after the public voted her to face another Bushtucker Trial. This punishment followed a heated row with campmate AJ Odudu, 38, in which Frostrup described the actress as aggressive. The dispute had left Odudu in tears and sparked a significant controversy that dominated social media discourse.

Also read Has Mariella Frostrup been living under a rock?

The tension escalated to the point where the communications regulator Ofcom received 887 complaints regarding the argument. Viewers debated whether the exchange was motivated by racial undertones or was a simple interpersonal conflict. Although Daily Mail reports indicate that producers intervened to speak with both parties, observers noted that Frostrup did not seem to fully grasp the severity of the backlash or the specific nature of the accusations leveled against her.

Camp Dynamics and Stakes For Celebrities

The stakes for the camp members are high, as their collective performance directly impacts their rations and comfort. Earlier in the week, the camp failed an all-or-nothing challenge, resulting in zero stars won and forcing the contestants to subsist on a meager diet of rice and beans. The public's decision to vote Frostrup into another trial was seen by many as a direct consequence of her handling of the previous conflict. Fellow campmate Joanna Page was observed consoling Frostrup during her breakdown, highlighting the supportive but tense atmosphere within the jungle base.

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Frostrup attempted to resolve tensions with Odudu during the Tuesday night episode, but the conversation concluded with the broadcaster remarking that Odudu does not take apologies well. This remark further fueled the debate among the public, with many feeling that Frostrup lacked genuine remorse. Despite the ongoing friction, Frostrup's performance in the Park of Peril provided a redemption arc, allowing her to return to camp with a tangible boost for the group's star count.

Coleen And Wayne Rooney Join The Jungle

Meanwhile, the spotlight has shifted to the arrival of Coleen Rooney and her sons, Kit, aged 10, and Cass, aged 8, in Australia to support Wayne Rooney. The England football legend, 41, is currently competing in the jungle, aiming to outperform his wife, who placed second in the 2024 series. Coleen Rooney, 40, shared a photo of the family heading to Oz on Instagram, noting their excitement for the upcoming evictions.

Coleen admitted on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked that she has been watching the show, often alongside Wayne's former teammates such as Michael Carrick and John O'Shea. She revealed feelings of jealousy while watching her husband endure the jungle challenges. As the family arrived, Wayne was engaged in the Jungle Hotline challenge with campmate Chloe Burrows. The pair navigated a series of red doors, wading through a multi-colored ball pit and molasses pits to find keys and unlock subsequent chambers, all in search of a treat for the camp.