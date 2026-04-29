Marilyn Monroe's Lost Interview and Untold Stories Revealed After 62 Years

Newly discovered photographs and transcripts from a 1962 LIFE magazine session offer an unprecedented look into the life and thoughts of Marilyn Monroe, released in the year she would have turned 100.

On August 3, 1962, LIFE magazine published Marilyn Monroe 's last interview, a poignant glimpse into her life and thoughts. Tragically, just two days later, the iconic actress was gone.

The published article, spanning six pages and featuring eight photographs, only hinted at the wealth of material captured during a June 1962 session with LIFE editor Richard Meryman. This session included an astounding 432 photographs taken by Allan Grant and four hours of recorded conversation with Monroe, a mere three months before her untimely death at the age of 36.

For seven decades, the vast majority of these images and recordings remained unseen and unheard, locked away in an unpublished archive. Recently, in March 2025, Karin Grant, the 82-year-old widow of Allan Grant, entrusted this remarkable collection to Chris Flannery and Jason Greene.

This archive holds the distinction of containing the last formal photographs ever taken of Marilyn Monroe, and uniquely, the only images ever captured within the walls of her new home on Fifth Helena Drive in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Now, Meredith Meryman, Richard Meryman's daughter, is collaborating with Flannery and Greene to finally release her father's complete interview transcripts alongside these previously unseen photographs.

The result is a profoundly intimate and detailed portrait of the actress, presented in her own words, and unveiled in the year that would have marked her 100th birthday. The collection offers a rare and unfiltered look into Monroe’s world, revealing her vulnerabilities, aspirations, and reflections on fame. The newly released material delves into various aspects of Monroe’s life, from her formative childhood experiences to her complex relationship with Hollywood and the pressures of stardom.

Monroe fondly recalled her childhood, describing a period around ages 11 and 12 when she suddenly gained attention, realizing it was due to the interest of boys. She vividly remembered her long walks to school, enjoying the friendly interactions with passersby, and her playful antics with the neighborhood newspaper boys, often riding their bicycles and reveling in the feeling of the wind.

The interview also touches upon controversial moments in her career, such as the infamous nude calendar, which she initially regretted but ultimately accepted as a means to financial stability. She recounted the experience with surprising candor, detailing the circumstances and her initial reluctance, ultimately accepting the job to cover overdue rent. The collection promises to reshape our understanding of Marilyn Monroe, moving beyond the glamorous facade to reveal the complex and captivating woman beneath





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