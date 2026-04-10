Marilyn Monroe's Mercedes-Benz to be Auctioned: A Piece of Pop Culture History

A vintage 1950 Mercedes-Benz, once owned by Marilyn Monroe, is set to be auctioned next month, expected to fetch over £150,000. The car, used by the actress during her stay in Greece in 1956, is accompanied by period documentation and luggage bearing her initials. The meticulously restored vehicle is a significant piece of pop culture history.

A remarkable piece of automotive history, a vintage Mercedes-Benz directly linked to the iconic Marilyn Monroe , is slated to go under the hammer next month. The meticulously restored 1950 170 S (W136) is expected to fetch a price exceeding £150,000, attracting significant interest from both classic car enthusiasts and devotees of the legendary actress.

The car’s provenance has been meticulously documented, solidifying its place as a highly desirable collector's item with a powerful connection to one of the most recognizable figures of the 20th century. This auction presents a unique opportunity to own a tangible piece of pop culture history.\The Mercedes-Benz served as Marilyn Monroe’s personal transportation during her stay in Greece in 1956, adding a layer of glamour and intrigue to its already impressive legacy. The vehicle was imported through the port of Piraeus in February of that year. Crucially, the car is accompanied by period insurance documentation bearing the signature ‘Marilyn Monroe,’ covering the period from February to August 1956. This timeframe aligns perfectly with her European sojourn before she returned to the United States and married playwright Arthur Miller in June of the same year. Further enhancing the car's allure, a set of luggage, monogrammed with the initials ‘MM,’ believed to have been used by the actress during her time in Europe, will be auctioned alongside the car. This combination of the meticulously restored vehicle and its associated historical artifacts further cements its collectability.\The comprehensive restoration of the Mercedes-Benz was a no-expense-spared undertaking, involving complete dismantling and rebuilding using original components sourced from period suppliers or remanufactured to factory specifications. This painstaking process has resulted in a vehicle presented to an exceptional standard, accompanied by a detailed history file, including restoration invoices, a Mercedes-Benz data card confirming matching numbers, and extensive photographic records. The car’s historical narrative is further supported by the discovery of an insurance certificate, which has been apostilled, notarized, and certified by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. The fact that the car was classified as a 'Special Category Vehicle' at the time, a designation typically reserved for high-profile individuals, further validates its historical significance. The auction, conducted by Iconic Auctioneers during the Supercar Fest at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire on Saturday, May 16th, is anticipated to be a major event in the classic car market. Steve Keen, a car specialist at Iconic Auctioneers, highlighted the rarity of such an opportunity, emphasizing the exceptional restoration, the documented link to Marilyn Monroe, and its appeal to a broad range of collectors, encompassing both automotive enthusiasts and those interested in cultural history





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marilyn Monroe Mercedes-Benz Auction Classic Car Pop Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gladiators host Barney Walsh banned from driving for speeding in MercedesThe TV star, who is the son of actor and presenter Bradley Walsh, was caught breaking a temporary 50mph speed limit on a motorway

Read more »

Gladiators host Barney Walsh banned from driving for speeding in MercedesGladiators host and Casualty star Barney Walsh has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught driving eight miles over the speed limit in his Mercedes

Read more »

Doriane Pin reveals Mercedes plan for private F1 test after impressing on simulatorDoriane Pin says Mercedes is preparing to give her a private Formula 1 test as she continues chasing her goal of reaching the grid

Read more »

Williams poach ex-Mercedes technical figure to aid F1 recoverySam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.After graduating from the University of Central Lancashire in 2013, Sam quickly found work reporting on F1, while gaining on-site experience with the BTCC and, latterly, W Series.

Read more »

Ex-Mercedes engineer Dan Milner joins WilliamsMilner leaves Brackley after a 14-year spell with the team

Read more »

Doriane Pin opens up on Lewis Hamilton’s influence and advice during her rise with MercedesDoriane Pin has revealed that Lewis Hamilton was her childhood Formula 1 hero and says his advice and support at Mercedes have played an important role in her career

Read more »