Marilyn Monroe's Mercedes-Benz to be Auctioned, Expected to Fetch Over £150,000

A vintage 1950 Mercedes-Benz 170 S, reportedly used by Marilyn Monroe during her 1956 stay in Greece, is heading to auction with an expected price tag exceeding £150,000. The car's historical significance is bolstered by period documentation and a set of luggage bearing Monroe's initials. The auction will take place on May 16th at Supercar Fest.

A remarkable piece of automotive and Hollywood history is set to go under the hammer next month. A vintage 1950 Mercedes-Benz 170 S, once allegedly used by the iconic Marilyn Monroe during her stay in Greece in 1956, will be auctioned off, promising to be a significant event for collectors and enthusiasts alike. The car is expected to fetch over £150,000, reflecting its rarity and its deep connection to one of the most celebrated figures in pop culture .

This particular Mercedes-Benz holds a special place in automotive history. The 170 S model, a key player in Mercedes-Benz's post-World War II recovery, is known for its refined driving experience and understated luxury. The model was derived from the earlier 170 V, the 'S' derivative featured uprated suspension and chassis components. Under the expansive bonnet lies a 1.7-liter engine producing 52 bhp. Experts tout the 170 S as setting a benchmark for durability. The car's appeal is amplified by its meticulous restoration, which spared no expense. Every aspect of the vehicle has been carefully attended to, from sourcing original components to using period-correct methods for remanufacturing parts. The result is a car presented in exceptional condition, accompanied by a detailed history file, including restoration invoices, a Mercedes-Benz data card confirming matching numbers, and photographic records. \The evidence linking the Mercedes-Benz to Marilyn Monroe is compelling. Period insurance documentation signed by Marilyn Monroe herself, covering the period from February to August 1956, strongly suggests her personal use of the vehicle during her time in Europe. The car was imported through the port of Piraeus in February 1956, coinciding with her stay in Greece before returning to the United States. This return happened before marrying playwright Arthur Miller in June of that year. Complementing the car's allure, a set of luggage bearing the initials 'MM' – believed to have belonged to Monroe and used during her European stay – will also be included in the auction. This addition further enhances the vehicle's collectibility and historical significance. The vehicle's provenance was meticulously uncovered by the vendor, starting with an intriguing detail: the 'MM' initials displayed on the dashboard. This initial curiosity led to a deeper investigation, including reviewing Greek registration and insurance archives. This is when the crucial insurance certificate was discovered, which was later apostilled, notarized, and certified by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, adding further weight to the car’s historical narrative. Furthermore, documentation confirms its classification as a ‘Special Category Vehicle’ at the time, which was typically reserved for notable individuals. \The auction, organized by Iconic Auctioneers during the Supercar Fest at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire, is slated for Saturday, May 16th. Steve Keen, car specialist at Iconic Auctioneers, highlighted the rarity of this opportunity. He stated that the 170 S isn't merely a meticulously restored vehicle but also has a well-documented and fascinating link to Marilyn Monroe. Keen believes that the car represents the kind of significant motor car that attracts collectors from all backgrounds. This includes automotive enthusiasts and those keen on cultural history. The auction house has provided a pre-sale guide price of £120,000 to £160,000. Marilyn Monroe's enduring legacy as a pop culture icon is undeniable. She achieved stardom in the early 1950s, leaving an indelible mark on cinema, fashion, and society. Despite her untimely death in August 1962, at the age of 36, Monroe continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This historic link to such a beloved figure ensures the car's value will only increase. The auction represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history intertwined with the glamour and allure of Hollywood's Golden Age





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Marilyn Monroe's Mercedes-Benz to be Auctioned: A Piece of Pop Culture HistoryA vintage 1950 Mercedes-Benz, once owned by Marilyn Monroe, is set to be auctioned next month, expected to fetch over £150,000. The car, used by the actress during her stay in Greece in 1956, is accompanied by period documentation and luggage bearing her initials. The meticulously restored vehicle is a significant piece of pop culture history.

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