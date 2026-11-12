Marina Litvinenko Reveals Life After Husband's Murder and Loss of Second Partner

Marina Litvinenko discusses her life after Alexander's 2006 poisoning, her relationship with Alexei, and his terminal cancer death in 2018.

Marina Litvinenko has shared intimate details of her life following the 2006 assassination of her husband, former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko. The widow of Alexander Litvinenko revealed how she navigated grief, found love again with a man named Alexei, and subsequently faced the terminal cancer diagnosis that claimed his life in August 2018.

Pushing for Independence and New Love

At sixteen, Anatoly Litvinenko encouraged his mother Marina to find a new partner and stop fussing over him too much. Marina explained that she had wrapped him in cotton wool due to fears that he would be an easy target for enemies. When she asked if he would mind her finding a boyfriend after her late husband, Anatoly replied that he wanted her to be happy. He suggested that a new relationship might stop her constant worrying, which prompted a playful shove from Marina. Although grateful for the protection, Anatoly was desperate to see his widowed mother smile again.

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At sixteen, Anatoly had only one man in mind, a kind and charismatic molecular chemist called Alexei. Marina met Alexei in Germany through close friends. However, as Marina reveals in an exclusive interview with The Crime Desk, she was soon dealt a cruel double blow. She described this loss as punishment for even thinking about being happy again. The couple were married for twelve years until Alexander's death in 2006. Within eight years of dating Alexei, Marina learned that his persistent cough was actually the final stages of terminal cancer.

Terminal Diagnosis and Family Trauma

Alexei died aged sixty-six in August 2018, just sixteen days after Marina's mother Zinaida, aged eighty-one, passed away from the same disease. The suddenness of Alexei's deterioration made Marina fear that President Vladimir Putin had come for her family a second time. Welling up with tears, Marina stated that for Anatoly, the death of their friend Alexei was another trauma. She believed the shock was even worse for Anatoly, who was almost recovering from the events of 2006.

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Marina noted that they all became quite suspicious given Alexei's connection to Russia and his travels there. She tried not to think in those terms, but Alexei's decline was very quick after diagnosis. He collapsed in two months following his diagnosis. For Anatoly, the death of Alexei was another traumatic event that disrupted their healing process. Marina's husband Alexander, aged forty-three, was nicknamed Sasha by those close to him.

The Poisoning and Public Inquiry

Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned by a lethal dose of radioactive polonium-210 administered in a cup of tea. The poison was given to him by two former KGB colleagues he met at a Mayfair hotel bar on November 1, 2006. Vomiting heavily, he was admitted to hospital where his condition gradually worsened. His throat and oesophagus burnt as a result of ingesting one million times the amount of the toxic substance needed to kill him.

A haunting picture of Alexander Litvinenko was released by his wife Marina, and its impact reverberated around the world. The image showed him propped up in his hospital bed, hairless, with sunken eyes and sickly yellow-grey skin covered by wires. The once healthy non-smoker died in agony twenty-two days later. Marina fought for a public inquiry, chaired by Sir Robert Owen, which concluded that suspected killers Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitri Kovtun were probably acting on the orders of Putin.

Justice Campaign and Legacy

Litvinenko had been a lieutenant-colonel in Russia's secret service in the 1990s. A fierce critic of Putin and the Kremlin, he fled to the UK and became a British citizen weeks before his assassination. Putin had been Litvinenko's ultimate boss, but they reportedly fell out over corruption within Russia's secret service. Marina, now sixty-four, led a tireless campaign for justice against some in Government more concerned about damage to UK-Russian relations than solving a brutal murder on the streets of London.

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Twenty years on, one of his suspected killers Andrei Lugovoy remains at large and has never faced trial. Dmitri Kovtun died of Covid-19 in 2022. So when Marina met Alexei in 2010, love was the last thing on her mind. She hurdled the impossibility of getting Anatoly's blessing. Her life was too complicated, she told Alexei, but she could not deny the chemistry existed. For the first time since Litvinenko died, her new suitor understood her on every level. Alexei arranged for a leading specialist to examine Anatoly's eye after he was hit by a stick at school, leaving him partially sighted.

Alexei, a rebellious spirit who did not like taking instructions from anyone, could also be romantic and gallant. He selflessly got soaked to the skin holding an umbrella over Marina as she waited on the pavement for a taxi in a rainstorm. Alexei would turn up at the airport with a huge bunch of sunflowers. Within days, Alexei proposed to Marina with the words that he needed her and was lost without her. He called her the most extraordinary woman he had ever met. Marina said that Sasha would have wanted them to be happy.