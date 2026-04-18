Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has moved the club into a blind trust, with the ownership now managed by Pittville Four Ltd, run by solicitors from Sinclair Gibson LLP. The decision comes as Forest advances in the Europa League and faces potential conflict with Olympiacos' Champions League aspirations.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has implemented a significant change in the club's ownership structure, placing it into a blind trust . This move, effective April 16, 2026, sees Marinakis step down as the person with significant control of NF Football Investments Ltd. He has been succeeded by Pittville Four Ltd, a company managed by three solicitors from Sinclair Gibson LLP.

The timing of this decision is particularly noteworthy, occurring just after Forest secured a spot in the Europa League quarter-final, with a 1-0 victory over FC Porto on April 16, 2026. This progression brings the club tantalizingly close to a potential final appearance, which could lead to Champions League football returning to the City Ground.

Marinakis, who acquired Nottingham Forest in May 2017, has been instrumental in the club's resurgence. His tenure has been marked by substantial investment in the stadium, the playing squad, and the club's facilities, efforts that have been widely appreciated by the loyal fanbase.

The decision to move the club into a blind trust is widely interpreted as a proactive measure to navigate potential conflicts of interest, especially given that Marinakis also owns Greek club Olympiacos, who are themselves vying for a Champions League qualification spot. The Greek Super League's format, unlike the Premier League, involves a post-split table, and Olympiacos are currently in third place with five matches remaining, locked in a tight battle with AEK Athens and PAOK for a top-two finish that would secure Champions League football.

While Nottingham Forest are presently engaged in a Premier League relegation battle, their impressive performance in the Europa League offers a tangible pathway to European glory. The possibility of reaching the Europa League final and potentially defeating Aston Villa to claim the trophy is a realistic prospect. Although neither of Marinakis's clubs has guaranteed success in their respective competitions, the fans at the City Ground have ample reason for optimism.

The strategic ownership change, while potentially raising questions about its timing and effectiveness in avoiding future clashes, demonstrates a clear commitment to the club's future and a belief in their potential to achieve significant success this season. The club's journey back to prominence under Marinakis's stewardship has been a remarkable one, and this latest development adds another layer to their compelling narrative.





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Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis Blind Trust Europa League Olympiacos

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