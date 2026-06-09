Marine Holiday Park Celebrates 20 Years of Welcoming Families to North Wales

A family-run holiday park in North Wales is set to celebrate 20 years of welcoming families to the region.

A family-run holiday park in North Wales is set to celebrate 20 years of welcoming families to the region. Marine Holiday Park in Rhyl was first purchased 20 years ago by husband-and-wife team Wyn and Samantha Williams, who dreamed of creating a holiday park that their daughters, Paris and Rio, would love.

The park has become a popular destination for families, with thousands of holidaymakers visiting each year. Throughout its 20-year history, the park has welcomed a number of well-known faces, including Frank Bruno, Howard Kendall, Joe Royle, Neville Southall, Neil Mellor and Warren Gatland, alongside performances from artists including The Real Thing, Brotherhood of Man, Showaddywaddy, Chico, N-Trance and Ultrabeat.

The park has also received a number of major tourism and hospitality awards, including Holiday Park of the Year at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards in 2021, alongside consecutive Booking.com Traveller Review Awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Tripadvisor Traveller Choice Awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and the Hoseasons Diamond Award. To celebrate 20 years, the team plans to mark the occasion with an exciting celebration from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14, with the main celebrations all day long on Saturday, June 13 including giveaways, entertainment and special surprises for guests joining the fun.

Group director of Marine Holiday Park, Rio Williams, was 10 when her parents bought the site and has fond memories of seeing the swimming pool, arcade and play area at the site. She said: For any child, it was a dream come true. I would be brought to work with my mum and dad and be on the caravan park and I'd make friends with all the holiday guests and the owner's children.

We'd be going on bike rides around the park. We'd be going on the playground again. It was like a dream come true because I just felt like I was on holiday every day. Fast-forward to now, and Rio and sister Paris Williams work as group directors of Marine Holiday Park, continuing to welcome thousands of holidaymakers each year and offering family-friendly accommodation, live entertainment, leisure facilities and a packed events programme in the heart of North Wales.

Rio said: It's a great seaside town and are investing a lot in the local area again for people to enjoy. They've got lovely places on the front there where kids and families can go and enjoy themselves. Nothing really beats the seaside holiday. I've lived in North Wales all of my life and I think when you're in the city, there's just nothing quite like it a caravan holiday.

The beaches less than a 15 minute walk away and it's just have that holiday feeling within an hour's journey.





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marine Holiday Park North Wales Family-Run Holiday Park 20-Year Celebration Holiday Park Of The Year

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BaByliss travel hair dryer now £15 great for 'on holiday and the gym'The folding hair dryer can be used anywhere in the world, and 1,000 have been bought in the past month

Read more »

Rise of the 'Coolcation': Wales Emerges as Top UK Staycation DestinationHolidaymakers are increasingly seeking cooler climates, leading to the rise of 'coolcations' in places like Iceland, Norway, and Slovenia. According to Trip.com data, Wales is the standout performer among UK staycation spots, with bookings up 37% and outpacing Scotland, Cornwall, Devon, the Lake District, and Yorkshire. International interest is also growing, with Spanish searches for flights to Cardiff up nearly 20% year-on-year. The appeal spans from the Pembrokeshire coast to Eryri (Snowdonia), with North Wales towns Llandudno and Conwy proving particularly popular for their distinct seaside experiences, historic attractions, and natural beauty.

Read more »

Craig Bellamy: Belief but work to do – Wales' two years under BellamyBBC Sport Wales looks at Craig Bellamy's time in charge of Wales as he reaches the midway stage of his four-year deal with the Football Association of Wales.

Read more »

Women's World Cup qualifying: Rhian Wilkinson reveals Wales team plane was struck by lightningBoss Rhian Wilkinson says Wales are happy to be at home in Tuesday's Women's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic after revealing their team plane was struck by lightning en route to Montenegro.

Read more »