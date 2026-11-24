Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attended their daughter Amaya's school play dressed as royalty, delighting fans with period-accurate costumes.

Mariska Hargitay, the fifty-two-year-old star of Law & Order: SVU, and her husband Peter Hermann, a fifty-nine-year-old Blue Bloods alum, recently turned heads at their daughter Amaya's school production. The couple shared adorable photos on Instagram showcasing their full commitment to the event, which featured their fifteen-year-old daughter in a Christmas classic. The images revealed that the budget for the theatrical production was substantial, with the proud parents captured holding celebratory bouquets while wearing elaborate period costumes.

Royal Costumes at School Production

Peter Hermann stood out in a stunning royal blue velvet suit styled in the fashion of the 1820s. The tailored coat featured intricate gold detailing and delicate white lace inlays, creating an ensemble fit for a prince. Standing beside him, Mariska Hargitay looked every bit the part of a princess in a dramatic blue ballgown. Her dress included matching gold accents and lace details that coordinated perfectly with her husband's attire for the festive school performance.

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Fans on social media reacted quickly to the couple's sweet makeover for their daughter's school event. One observer noted the impressive nature of their outfits, while another called them the best parents of all time. Comments highlighted the ability of both Mariska and Peter to pull off any costume imaginable. A third fan expressed admiration for the couple, praising Amaya and her parents for being the coolest in their kingdom and noting the beautiful connection the family shares.

The Hargitay-Hermann Family Dynamic

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann have been married since 2004 and are the proud parents of three children. Their family includes sons August, who is now twenty years old, and Andrew, who is fourteen, alongside their daughter Amaya, who is fifteen. August is currently a college student and frequently shares emotional reflections on his upbringing. He credits his parents for teaching him to listen and describes his husband as his North Star while viewing his kids as his teachers.

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Mariska Hargitay has described her family unit as chaotic, crazy, and perfect. She emphasizes that together they form a happy and joyful group that feels completely right to her. Despite the demands of her career, she maintains that her family is her priority. She often discusses life goals with her children, asking them what kind of life they want and how they wish to spend their time to create a meaningful impact.

Parenting Choices and Career Balance

Discussing the balance between work and family, Mariska Hargitay acknowledges missing certain moments due to her schedule. She admits that there were days where the nanny had to do extra work, which was difficult for her. However, she notes that she brought her son August to work with her every day for the first year of his life. She believes this approach is doable and allows her to live a fuller, happier life while her children see her pride in her professional achievements.

The actress emphasizes that when she is with her children, she is fully present with them. This dedication has fostered a strong bond where her kids feel proud of her career. She encourages other parents to find ways to integrate their children into their professional lives, asserting that doing so leads to greater overall satisfaction. Her approach highlights a commitment to being both a dedicated parent and a successful actress.

While Mariska Hargitay focuses on her immediate family, other entertainment news highlights various celebrity family events. JAG star Catherine Bell shared details about her daughter Gemma Beason's wedding to Kimball Currier in South Carolina. Catherine Bell also discussed the bachelorette party for her twenty-two-year-old daughter. Additionally, news has emerged regarding other star families, including appearances by daughters of Catherine Bell, Michael Douglas, and Sarah Michelle Gellar at various public events and red carpet debuts.

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The recent photos from Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann serve as a testament to their supportive parenting style. Their willingness to embrace elaborate costumes for their daughter's school play demonstrates their active involvement in her education and interests. The reaction from fans underscores the positive perception of the couple as engaged and caring parents. This event adds to the public narrative of the Hargitay-Hermann family as a close-knit and joyful unit.