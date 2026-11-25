Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene urges lawsuits against President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the Army's planned detonation of hazardous chemicals in Iowa.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly called for the incarceration and legal prosecution of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Her demands follow the United States Army's confirmation that it will detonate highly unstable explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant this Wednesday morning.

Greene, who resigned from her congressional seat following a public rift with Trump, has intensified her criticism of the former President since departing office. She utilized her social media platform to argue that the administration is prioritizing foreign military engagements over the safety of American soil and residents in Iowa.

Also read Natalie Greene Indicted For Staging Fake Political Hate Crime Attack

Greene Condemns Iowa Chemical Detonation

On Tuesday, Greene posted a series of statements in all capital letters directly targeting the leadership of the executive branch. She declared that Donald Trump serves as President and Commander in Chief while Pete Hegseth holds the position of Secretary of War. She asserted that the government is wasting billions on foreign conflicts while failing to spend taxpayer dollars to prevent a potential disaster in Iowa.

Her posts emphasized her belief that the planned explosion poses a severe threat to children and livestock. She expressed hope that American citizens would file lawsuits against the top military and civilian leaders. She further stated that she was praying for everyone who might be harmed by the approaching detonation event.

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Army Plans Destruction of 10000lb Explosives

The United States Army confirmed on Tuesday that it will proceed with the controlled detonation of approximately 10,000 pounds of deteriorating lead azide. The operation is scheduled for Wednesday morning at approximately 9 am local time. The location for this high-risk operation is the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown.

A federal appeals court lifted a temporary stay on the operation earlier in Monday. This legal clearance came after officials warned that the stockpiles were too dangerous to transport or move to a safer facility. The decision to detonate in place was made due to the deteriorating condition of the chemicals.

Health Officials Warn Of Lead Dust Plume

Public health experts have raised alarms regarding the potential spread of toxic contaminants. University of Iowa public health professor Patrick O'Shaughnessy projected that a plume could travel 40 to 50 miles to the southwest. This trajectory potentially extends the affected area into Missouri. Residents in these zones are advised to remain indoors.

The Army stated that lead-containing dust may deposit on the ground after the blast. They advised that infants, children, pregnant women, and adults with chronic diseases must avoid outdoor activities. This precaution could last for up to 48 hours, potentially overlapping with the Thanksgiving holiday. Homes, gardens, and playgrounds could become sites of lead dust accumulation.

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Andrew Nelson And Tony Abate Assess Risks

Andrew Nelson, director of the Army's Construction Engineering Research Laboratory, provided specific data on contamination zones. He explained that a fallout map identifies areas where lead deposits could exceed clearance limits for window surfaces. A second zone extending miles from the plant shows deposits exceeding limits for household floors.

Indoor air quality expert Tony Abate described lead as a highly toxic heavy metal that does not break down in the environment. He warned that inhaling airborne particles or ingesting dust poses dangerous health risks. He noted that even low levels of exposure can cause long-term issues, including permanent brain damage in children and reduced intelligence.

Army Cites Unanimous Federal Agency Backing

The Army confirmed on Tuesday that it would proceed with the destruction of 68 barrels of lead azide. They cited unanimous backing from all federal agencies involved in the assessment. The organization emphasized the necessity of destroying the unstable stockpiles to prevent a catastrophic accidental explosion.

Residents were advised to take precautions for up to 48 hours after the event. The potential for lead dust to persist in soil and contaminate waterways remains a significant concern. The Daily Mail contacted the White House for comment regarding Greene's accusations but has not yet received a statement. The operation aims to eliminate a dangerous hazard that federal officials deemed too risky to move.