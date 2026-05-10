Mark Adderley has been elected as a councillor in South London while facing suspension from the Green Party over claims of anti-Semitism, leading to professional fallout for his wife, Nadia Sawalha.

Mark Adderley , the husband of well-known television personality Nadia Sawalha , has successfully won a seat as a London councillor in the Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood area of Croydon.

This victory comes at a time of significant turmoil, as Mr. Adderley has been suspended from the Green Party following accusations of promoting anti-Semitic rhetoric on social media. While the Green Party experienced a notable surge in influence across the capital, achieving their first-ever elected mayors in Lewisham and Hackney and gaining control of councils in Hackney and Waltham Forest, Mr. Adderley's position is unique.

Because of his current suspension, he is prohibited from serving as a representative of the Green Party and is instead required to sit as an independent councillor. This situation has sparked significant debate regarding the standards of conduct expected from public officials and the process of party vetting during elections. The controversy surrounding the fifty-five-year-old politician stems largely from a series of videos posted on a YouTube channel titled Coffee Moaning.

In these recordings, Mr. Adderley has been observed making highly provocative comparisons between the current actions of the Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu and the expansionist policies of Adolf Hitler. He specifically referenced the concept of Lebensraum, or living space, arguing that the geopolitical goals of the Nazi regime in Europe mirror those of the Israeli state in the Middle East.

Beyond these historical comparisons, Mr. Adderley has pushed various conspiracy theories, suggesting that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, in coordination with the CIA and the deep state, was responsible for the assassination of American political figure Charlie Kirk. He further questioned a drone strike on a British military base in Cyprus, speculating that it was an Israeli false flag operation designed to mislead the public and the media.

Further escalating the tension, Mr. Adderley directed harsh criticism toward Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. He described her as a puppet of the Zionist state after she announced a government appeal regarding the legality of the proscription of Palestine Action. His language was notably aggressive, calling her a shameful politician and accusing her of cosying up to fascistic interests.

These public outbursts have not only alienated him from his party leadership but have also cast a shadow over his electoral victory, with critics arguing that such rhetoric is dangerous and inflammatory. This political drama has had a severe impact on the career of his wife, Nadia Sawalha. A veteran of the ITV show Loose Women since its inception in 1999, Ms. Sawalha has reportedly been dropped from the program.

Sources within the network indicate that the decision was made after multiple complaints from colleagues and viewers regarding the nature of the YouTube videos she appears in alongside her husband. The content is described by some as anti-Semitism disguised as anti-Israel criticism. There are also reports that some staff members expressed concern for Ms. Sawalha's mental health, given the increasingly conspiratorial tone of the posts.

While ITV executives are said to be fond of her, the network is currently giving her space to step away from the limelight before any discussions about a potential return take place. Despite the professional losses and the party suspension, Ms. Sawalha remains a staunch supporter of her husband. Following his election, she expressed her pride and excitement, claiming that the victory of Green councillors in her local area represents a choice of hope over hate.

She has dismissed the allegations against Mr. Adderley, asserting that he has been slandered by dark forces that operate behind the scenes of public life. In her view, the punishment meted out by the Green Party was unfair and based on a misunderstanding of their political commentary.

As Mr. Adderley begins his term as an independent councillor, the clash between his electoral success and his controversial public statements continues to draw scrutiny from both the political establishment and the general public





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