Mark Alexander, serving life for murder, passed the solicitors qualification exams in prison and seeks to practice law after release, facing strict regulatory scrutiny.

Mark Alexander, a 37-year-old convicted murderer serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years, has become the first serving prisoner to pass the Solicitors Qualifying Examination in England and Wales. Alexander, who was convicted of murdering his father Samuel in 2010, released the news earlier this month through a blog post published by the prison education charity the Longford Trust. He stated that he successfully sat both stages of the SQE 1 and SQE 2 exams in August of this year during day-release periods from an open prison.

Achievement Despite Incarceration

The Solicitors Qualifying Examination is widely regarded as one of the most difficult professional assessments in the legal sector, designed to test the practical knowledge and skills required for legal practice in England and Wales. Alexander described the testing environment as an exercise in existential angst, noting that candidates were confined to solitary computer booths for ten hours. He recounted walking out of the exam centre in silence, surrounded by fellow hopefuls who appeared somber despite being free citizens living in their own homes. The intensity of the experience led him to initially believe he had failed, given the stark contrast between his situation and that of the other candidates.

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Academic Excellence and Recognition

Despite the high stakes and the pressure of incarceration, Alexander received an email from the University of Law shortly after results were published. He was nominated for their Postgraduate Significant Achievement Award, which recognizes students who have demonstrated exceptional perseverance and resilience under difficult circumstances. This recognition highlights his academic journey, which began when he was seven weeks away from graduating in law at King's College London. He was sentenced as a 22-year-old in September 2010 at Reading Crown Court for the murder of his father, Samuel, also known as Sami, a retired university lecturer.

Regulatory Hurdles and Character Assessments

The Solicitors Regulation Authority, which regulates the profession, must now assess Alexander's character and suitability before he can be allowed to practice law. This regulatory step presents a potentially serious obstacle, as the SRA warns that convictions for violent offences resulting in prison sentences fall into the most serious category of misconduct. Applications in this category are likely to be refused, meaning Alexander faces significant scrutiny regarding his eligibility to join the profession. A source emphasized that Alexander aims to mount an appeal against his conviction before formally applying to the SRA, hoping that overturning the verdict might clear the path for his professional registration.

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Contested Facts of the Case

Mark Alexander has always maintained his innocence regarding the death of his father, which occurred at their home in Drayton Parslow, Buckinghamshire. The gruesome discovery of Samuel's partly burned and dismembered remains, wrapped in plastic bags and buried beneath concrete in the garden, took place in February 2010. The investigation was triggered by suspicious neighbors who had not seen Samuel since a garden party in August 2009 and compiled a dossier of their concerns. Alexander had tried to maintain the pretense that his father was still alive, even sending Christmas cards bearing his signature to neighbors during the period he was presumed missing.

Future Aspirations and Legal Advocacy

Alexander is now seeking a law firm willing to take him on to complete the two years of work experience required to qualify as a solicitor. He is currently pursuing a part-time PhD in criminology at Cambridge University, where he is researching the experience of imprisonment. His campaign to overturn his conviction is supported by the Justice for Mark Alexander group, which has been active since his sentencing. Judge John Reddihough originally accepted that Alexander had lived in fear of his controlling father, who allegedly discouraged relationships and dictated his son's life choices. Alexander continues to protest his innocence while completing bachelor's and master's degrees in law with support from the Longford Trust, and he previously gained a distinction in social research methods at the London School of Economics after moving to an open prison.