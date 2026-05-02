Mark Allen’s Heartbreaking Defeat as Wu Yize Reaches First World Snooker Championship Final

Mark Allen suffered a crushing 17-16 loss to Wu Yize in the World Snooker Championship semi-final, missing key shots under pressure. Wu, a 22-year-old Chinese player, displayed remarkable composure to secure his first final appearance, setting up a clash with Murphy. Allen, despite his disappointment, praised Wu’s performance and acknowledged his own missed opportunities.

Mark Allen endured a devastating defeat at the World Snooker Championship , losing 17-16 to Wu Yize in a thrilling semi-final at the Crucible . Despite leading 16-14 and having multiple opportunities to secure victory, Allen faltered under pressure, missing crucial shots, including a straightforward black in the 32nd frame.

Wu, a 22-year-old from China, capitalized on Allen’s errors, displaying remarkable composure to clinch his first-ever World Championship final appearance. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Allen dominating the second session but ultimately succumbing to Wu’s relentless pressure. Allen, a seasoned veteran at 40, handled the loss with grace, acknowledging that he did not deserve to win given his missed chances.

He praised Wu’s performance, stating that the young player’s heavy scoring and fearless approach make him a future world champion. Wu, who had never won a match at the Crucible before this year, showcased his talent with five half-centuries in the opening session and a series of impressive breaks throughout the match. The deciding frame was a nail-biter, with Allen failing to convert his opportunities, allowing Wu to seal the victory with a decisive 71 break.

Allen’s journey to the semi-final was marked by moments of brilliance, including a 145 and a 121 break, but his inability to close out the match under pressure proved costly. Wu’s triumph sets up a final showdown with Murphy, marking a historic moment for Chinese snooker. Allen, despite his disappointment, remains a respected figure in the sport, known for his sportsmanship and skill.

His words of encouragement to Wu highlight the mutual respect between the players, underscoring the competitive yet collegial nature of professional snooker





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