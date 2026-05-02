Mark Allen Suffers Heartbreaking Crucible Defeat as Wu Yize Advances to World Championship Final

Mark Allen's dream of reaching his first World Championship final was shattered in a dramatic semi-final loss to Wu Yize, who will now face Shaun Murphy in the Crucible showdown.

Mark Allen experienced a heartbreaking defeat at the World Championship semi-final, losing in a final frame shootout against Wu Yize . The Northern Irish player had seemed destined for his first world final appearance, leading 16-14 in the best-of-33 contest.

With the match on the line, Allen potted the final pink in the penultimate frame and set up a straightforward black ball to seal victory. However, under immense pressure, he narrowly missed the crucial shot, handing Yize the opportunity to force a decider. The Chinese player capitalized on the mistake, winning the deciding 33rd frame to advance to the final, where he will face England's Shaun Murphy, the 2005 Crucible champion.

For Allen, this loss marks his third semi-final defeat at the Crucible, a painful near-miss that will linger in his memory. Reflecting on the match, Allen admitted, 'You don't deserve to be in a world final if you are missing a ball like that, it's just pure pressure. I had two or three good chances to close out the match but didn't do it.

Even though I'm devastated to lose that match, I think the right person is in the world final. I wished him good luck, said he played very well. I think he's going to be a world champion. All credit to Wu, if he doesn't win it this time, he is going to win world titles in future.

It's a sore one for me.

' Yize, a 22-year-old rising star, will make his first world final appearance, aiming to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Zhao Xintong, who became the first Chinese player to win snooker's biggest prize last year. Despite his triumph, Yize expressed sympathy for Allen, acknowledging the agonizing nature of the semi-final. He told the BBC, 'I feel sorry for Mark. I was losing the match but I was able to catch the opportunity.

' The final is scheduled to take place over two days, beginning on Sunday, May 2nd, and concluding on Monday. This high-stakes matchup promises to be a thrilling showdown, with Yize seeking to make history and Murphy aiming to add another title to his illustrious career





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Snooker World Championship Mark Allen Wu Yize Shaun Murphy

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