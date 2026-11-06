Mark Billington Murder Verdict Forces West Midlands Police Apology After 42 Years

West Midlands Police faces demands for an apology after a coroner ruled Mark Billington was murdered in 1984, overturning a suicide verdict and highlighting lost evidence.

West Midlands Police is facing urgent demands for a formal apology from the family of Mark Billington, a teenager whose death was ruled a murder by a coroner 42 years after authorities initially dismissed it as a suicide. The ruling comes four decades after officers discarded crucial evidence, including the rope used to hang the 15-year-old, effectively preventing a DNA breakthrough and allowing his alleged killer to evade justice for generations. The new inquest, held in Birmingham, definitively overturned the 1998 open verdict and the long-standing belief that Mark had taken his own life after vanishing in September 1984.

Investigation Failure Erases DNA Evidence

The core of the family's grievance lies in the procedural failures that occurred immediately after Mark's body was discovered in November 1984. Although detectives initially treated the case as a suicide, the original rope and Mark's clothing were subsequently discarded by the police force. This disposal of physical evidence eliminated any possibility of conducting modern forensic DNA testing, which would have been critical in identifying the perpetrator. The family argues that this premature closing of the case without a proper investigation destroyed the only tangible leads available at the time, ensuring that the individual responsible for Mark's death remained undetected for decades.

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Coroner Discredits Suicide Theory With Forensic Proof

Senior Birmingham and Solihull Coroner Louise Hunt presided over the recent inquest and concluded that Mark was unlawfully killed, citing overwhelming forensic evidence that contradicted the original suicide narrative. Pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer testified that the rope was tied using an intricate three-knot system akin to a pulley, a method Mark was physically incapable of executing. Mark suffered from weakness on the left side of his body, which made maintaining a grip and tying such complex knots improbable. The coroner stated it was extremely unlikely Mark could have harmed himself in the manner he was found, satisfied on the balance of probabilities that he was the victim of a crime.

Family Campaigns for Police Accountability and Closure

Mark Billington's younger sister, Cheryl Jeyes, a special needs teacher who was seven years old at the time of her brother's disappearance, has formally requested an apology from the West Midlands Police. She emphasized that while the force may have changed its practices, the failings of the past have left lasting trauma for the Billington family. Cheryl highlighted that Mark was a kind, gentle boy who loved animals and was popular with the elderly community he served as a paperboy. She noted that his father, Roy Billington, and mother, Wyn, never fully recovered from the loss, with Wyn passing away two years ago without ever knowing the truth about her son's fate.

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Historical Timeline Reveals Critical Missing Evidence

The timeline of events surrounding Mark's death in Yardley, Birmingham, provides stark context for the coroner's findings. On September 1, 1984, Mark completed his paper round and deposited £8 at the Birmingham and Bridgewater Building Society before going to a local park known as The Rec to fly a kite with other boys. His bike was later spotted parked off the A45 in Meriden, near Solihull, but his body was not found until November 11, discovered by hunters in an isolated copse. Coroner Louise Hunt determined that Mark likely died on or around the day he disappeared, September 1, 1984, debunking claims that he had left home with intent to harm himself.

Ongoing Impact and Suspect Theories Remain Unproven

While the coroner has officially recorded a verdict of unlawful killing, the broader implications for cold case investigations continue to resonate within the community. The family has long suspected that Mark was a victim of peadophile Brian Field, who died in prison in 2024. Police had previously arrested three men in connection with the murder in 2002 when they reopened the case, but no charges were ever brought due to the lack of evidence. The family's demand for an apology underscores the enduring pain of a unresolved tragedy, as they seek formal acknowledgment from the authorities for the lost opportunity to bring their brother's killer to justice.