Mark Bombara Inquest: Daughter Calls Father Ruthless Manipulator in Perth Murders

Ariel Bombara tells WA Coroners Court her father, Mark Bombara, murdered Jennifer Petelczyc and Gretl in a domestic violence rampage, urging systemic change.

Ariel Bombara has delivered a scathing testimony at the Western Australia Coroners Court, describing her father Mark Bombara as a devious and ruthless manipulator rather than a sick man. The inquest concerns the fatal shooting of Jennifer Petelczyc and her daughter Gretl in Perth on May 24, 2024. Mark Bombara, aged 63, killed the two women before taking his own life after a violent search for his estranged wife.

The Core Details of the May 24 Murder

On May 24, 2024, Mark Bombara arrived at the Perth home of his estranged wife Rowena, who was staying with her best friend Jennifer Petelczyc. The couple had separated only one month prior to this incident. Upon discovering that Rowena was not present at the residence, Mark Bombara proceeded to shoot Jennifer Petelczyc, aged 59, and her 18-year-old daughter Gretl. Following the deaths of the two women, Mark Bombara committed suicide at the scene.

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Ariel Bombara Challenges Public Perception

Ariel Bombara explicitly rejected the narrative that her father was a gentle, sad old man suffering from poor health. She stated that he conned many people into believing he was vulnerable, but in reality, he was a ruthless abuser. Ariel testified that her father felt entitled to his mother Rowena Bombara's energy and enduring unpaid labor. She argued that the punishment for her mother leaving his abuse was nothing less than murder.

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Police Failures and Gun Control Warnings

The daughter expressed profound criticism of the police force for allowing Mark Bombara to retain possession of 13 firearms. Despite multiple warnings regarding his mental state and potential for violence, authorities failed to disarm him. Ariel Bombara stated that she will forever feel responsible for having pulled the pin on a grenade that landed on another family, highlighting the catastrophic consequences of these security lapses.

Impact on Survivors and Future Proceedings

The inquest heard that the murderous rampage was captured in eight Triple Zero calls and CCTV footage. Ariel Bombara apologized to Liesl, the surviving daughter of Jennifer Petelczyc, for the unimaginable grief caused by her father's actions. She also apologized to her mother Rowena, recalling the trauma of hearing the shots and her mother's screams over a telephone call. Acting State Coroner Sarah Linton will deliver her findings on a date yet to be fixed.