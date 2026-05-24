Mark Dowd’s Rossies in strong position for All-Ireland, absence of top Tyrone player a concern

Thoroughgoing of the all-Ireland Series. The Rossies fresh from gaining their first Connacht Title since 2017. They has shown excellent form in provincial series. Notable is triumphant performance with uptrend score of sixth goals less in the concluding minutes, succeeding to overcome the opposition and secure the benefit. These successes will put the Red Hands instead in the eyes of the opposition.

Fresh from winning their first Connacht title since 2017, the Rossies come into the All- Ireland series with a spring in their step. Mark Dowd’s men turned in some eye-catching results when retaining their Division One status earlier in the season and they backed it up in the provincial series.

They were awesome in the second half when putting Mayo to the sword and they showed unbelievable grit and determination to fight their way back from being six down in the last 10 minutes to sink Galway with a brilliant comeback. In contrast, Tyrone’s Ulster Championship campaign ended a full six weeks ago when they lost out to Armagh after extra-time in the preliminary round.

While that form has since been franked by the Orchard County, the absence of Darragh Canavan from Tyrone’s forward line has robbed Malachy O’Rourke of their best player. Roscommon ended Tyrone’s season in 2024 with a shock win in O’Neills Healy Park. This time, it is the Red Hands who are out to upset the odds





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