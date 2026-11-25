European champions Mark English and Kate O'Connor share the top Irish athlete honor following historic gold medals and record-breaking performances in track and field events.

Mark English and Kate O'Connor have been jointly honored as the Irish National Athlete of the Year. The award recognizes their outstanding performances on the international stage during a competitive season that highlighted Irish track and field excellence.

English secured his title by becoming the first male athlete from Ireland to win a gold medal at the European Athletics Championship. He achieved this historic milestone by winning the 800-meter final in Birmingham.

During the same successful year, the athlete from Donegal demonstrated exceptional speed and endurance. He broke his own Irish indoor 800-meter record and established a new national record for the 1,000-meter distance.

O'Connor also delivered a championship-winning performance at the European level. The heptathlete secured European gold with a new lifetime best score of 6,751 points. Following this achievement, she went on to become the Commonwealth champion.

The former Athlete of the Year from last year also claimed a bronze medal in the World Indoor pentathlon. Her versatility was further recognized when she won the Field and Multi Event Athlete of the Year award at the ceremony in Dublin.

Other Athletes Honored at Dublin Ceremony

Rhasidat Adeleke was named the Sprints and Hurdles Athlete of the Year. Her recognition adds to a list of winners who received specialized awards for their specific disciplines within the sport.

Nick Griggs received the Endurance Athlete of the Year award for his contributions to long-distance running events. His selection highlights the depth of talent across various endurance categories in Irish athletics.

Seamus Clarke was crowned Under-20 Athlete of the Year. He earned this distinction following a strong fifth-place finish at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Historic Recognition and Para Athletics

Orla Comerford received the Para Athlete of the Year award. She achieved this honor after setting another European record in the T13 100-meter event.

The ceremony also acknowledged the legacy of Patricia Rhasidat Adeleke, though the text highlights Rhasidat. It notes that Rhasidat has won 14 national titles and set an Irish 10km race walk record during her career. She finished second in the 20km race walk at the 2009 World Championships. That silver medal was subsequently upgraded to gold in 2016.

These awards collectively celebrate a year of historic firsts and record-breaking achievements. The joint winners represent the pinnacle of Irish athletic success in recent years.