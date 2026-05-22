Mark Hateley hails Harry Kane's foresight, claims he orchestrated his exit from Tottenham

Former England international Mark Hateley has praised Harry Kane's intelligence and foresight, stating that the striker deliberately orchestrated his exit from Tottenham to escape long-term problems brewing at the club. Kane has found success and stability at Bayern Munich, while his former side has struggled in the Premier League.

Former England international Mark Hateley has lauded Harry Kane 's foresight, claiming the prolific striker used his elite footballing intelligence to anticipate Tottenham Hotspur's dramatic downfall before completing his big-money move to Bayern Munich .

The 32-year-old forward has found silverware and stability in Germany while his former side have fallen into a relegation battle. In a €100 million (£86m) deal in 2023, Kane subsequently fired 143 goals to secure consecutive Bundesliga titles. In stark contrast, Tottenham have collapsed into an administrative abyss since his departure, dropping to 17th in the Premier League last season before entering a desperate final-day relegation battle this term.

Speaking to , Hateley insisted Kane deliberately orchestrated his exit after identifying fundamental, long-term background problems brewing inside the Premier League club. Reflecting on the intense scrutiny that initially followed the England captain's decision to leave his boyhood club, Hateley validated the forward's professional elite mindset. Discussing the striker's motivation to leave the Premier League behind, Hateley said: ‘As someone intelligent, he could see what was going on in the background.

What’s unfolded this season has been rumbling from the period that Harry was there until the time he left. You get a sense of feeling when you are as intelligent as Harry is; he probably sniffed out the problems. They would have given him whatever he wanted to stay at the football club, but when you’re a professional footballer, you want to come away with something.

You want to come away with trophies and more knowledge than when you started the game. I think at Spurs, he was never going to do that. Right time, right move. ’ Despite Kane being 32, his extraordinary return of 58 goals from 50 games this season and impressive creative output has made him a genuine Ballon d'Or contender, mirroring the legendary tactical adaptations of Alan Shearer.

Tipping the Bayern talisman to remain an elite force in European football for years to come, Hateley added: ‘What’s he on 64 goals? Those are crazy numbers, absolutely crazy numbers. What can you say about Harry? now 32. model for recruitment would go ‘He’s now too old,’ but Harry Kane will play for years. He’s a super intelligent guy, super fit.

I know he had that ankle injury that’s probably just been niggling him. He’s clever and adjust his game, a bit like Alan Shearer when he injured his knee. They’re smart players, and Harry is a smart player. And can I say, I think every England fan right now will be thinking, thank goodness he’s getting through these games.

Harry, at his age, is scoring more goals than anybody on the planet right now. But he does more than that, he doesn’t just score goals, he also creates, he pulls teams all over, he pulls defences all over the place, he makes spaces for his teammates. And at 32, no wonder Bayern will be offering him a contract, without a shadow of a doubt. The length of that contract will be down to Harry.

I can’t see Harry leaving Bayern this year at all. You’ve got the ex-players behind him, who sit on the board and are around the club, who will be making sure that that sort of player stays at the club for at least another three years. ’ Tottenham face a definitive, existential test of survival when they host Everton on Sunday in their final fixture of the season.

Sitting a mere two points clear of the relegation zone, Roberto De Zerbi’s fragile squad must mirror their Europa League-winning resilience to stave off the drop ahead of West Ham. Meanwhile, a settled Kane will shift his focus to leading England at the World Cup 2026 this summer before triggering his contract with Bayern Munich





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