Mark McKenna, a Performance Analysis Manager at the Scottish FA, has been an integral part of Steve Clarke's backroom team for the upcoming World Cup. McKenna's experience and expertise will be crucial in helping Clarke mastermind a summer of success in the United States.

Mark McKenna, a Performance Analysis Manager at the Scottish FA, has been an integral part of Steve Clarke 's backroom team for the upcoming World Cup .

McKenna has had previous coaching spells at K-Park, Raith Rovers, and St Cadoc's, and has been involved in the national side's preparations for Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. He was seen celebrating with Clarke and assistant Steven Naismith after Scotland's 4-2 qualifying win over Denmark, which booked their place at the World Cup.

Scotland will face Haiti in their opener on Sunday morning, and McKenna will be working hard to help the national side come up with a game plan to land victory over their Caribbean rivals. The national side are at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years and are bidding to become the first Scotland squad to make it out of the group stages at a major tournament.

McKenna's experience and expertise will be crucial in helping Clarke mastermind a summer of success in the United States. Scotland's 4-0 win over Bolivia in their final warm-up game was a positive sign, with Che Adams bagging a brace, Scott McTominay striking, and Lawrence Shankland netting. McKenna's background in coaching and his experience working with the national side make him an invaluable asset to Clarke's team.

The World Cup presents a huge opportunity for Scotland, and McKenna's contributions will be essential in helping the team achieve their goals. With his knowledge of the game and his ability to analyze data, McKenna will be a key player in helping Scotland navigate the challenges of the tournament and come out on top.

As the national side prepares to take on Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil, McKenna's expertise will be crucial in helping Clarke make informed decisions and develop a winning strategy. Scotland's chances of success at the World Cup are high, and McKenna's involvement will be a significant factor in their bid to make it out of the group stages. The World Cup is a major tournament, and McKenna's experience and expertise make him an essential part of Scotland's backroom team.

With his ability to analyze data and provide insights, McKenna will be a valuable asset to Clarke's team as they navigate the challenges of the tournament. Scotland's 4-0 win over Bolivia was a positive sign, and McKenna's contributions will be essential in helping the team build on that momentum and achieve their goals.

The World Cup presents a huge opportunity for Scotland, and McKenna's involvement will be a significant factor in their bid to make it out of the group stages. Scotland's chances of success at the World Cup are high, and McKenna's expertise will be crucial in helping Clarke make informed decisions and develop a winning strategy. The World Cup is a major tournament, and McKenna's experience and expertise make him an essential part of Scotland's backroom team.

With his ability to analyze data and provide insights, McKenna will be a valuable asset to Clarke's team as they navigate the challenges of the tournament. Scotland's 4-0 win over Bolivia was a positive sign, and McKenna's contributions will be essential in helping the team build on that momentum and achieve their goals.

The World Cup presents a huge opportunity for Scotland, and McKenna's involvement will be a significant factor in their bid to make it out of the group stages. Scotland's chances of success at the World Cup are high, and McKenna's expertise will be crucial in helping Clarke make informed decisions and develop a winning strategy.

Scotland's 4-0 win over Bolivia was a positive sign, and McKenna's contributions will be essential in helping the team build on that momentum and achieve their goals. The World Cup presents a huge opportunity for Scotland, and McKenna's involvement will be a significant factor in their bid to make it out of the group stages.

Scotland's chances of success at the World Cup are high, and McKenna's expertise will be crucial in helping Clarke make informed decisions and develop a winning strategy





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