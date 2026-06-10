Mark-Paul Gosselaar Shows Off Ripping Abs in Upcoming Comedy Series Bulges

Saved By The Bell icon Mark-Paul Gosselaar has been pumping iron for his latest role in the upcoming comedy series Bulges. Video of Gosselaar, 52, showing off his rippling abs and muscular arms has been dropping jaws on social media. The series follows a 'not-so-family friendly, all-male restaurant' compared to Hooters. Gosselaar stars in the Crave show Bulges, a series about the staff of a 'not-so-family friendly, all-male restaurant'. The show is a departure from the high school series Gosselaar is best known for.

Saved By The Bell icon Mark-Paul Gosselaar has been clearly pumping iron for his latest role. Video of Gosselaar, 52, showing off his rippling abs and muscular arms while promoting the upcoming comedy series Bulges has been dropping jaws on social media.

Gosselaar stars in the Crave show Bulges, a series about the staff of a 'not-so-family friendly, all-male restaurant' that has been compared to Hooters. Hitting the stage in a tiny crop top and tight shorts, Gosselaar showcased all the results of his fitness routine at Bell Media's recent Upfront as he danced on stage before blowing a kiss to the crowd.

The video was posted to TikTok by The FilmTripper, where fans were beside themselves seeing the heartthrob in all his muscular glory. A continuation of Crave's 2024 special The Dessert Presents: St. Bulges Day, Justin Stockman, Bell Media's Vice-President, Global Content, told Deadline the tone of the show was 'if Hooters was designed for women.

' The show is certainly a departure from the high school series Gosselaar is best known for. From 1989 to 1993, Gosselaar portrayed Zack Morris on Saved By The Bell, the iconic series starring Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and the late Dustin Diamond. Gosselaar was just 15 when Saved By The Bell debuted but he learned early on he was not in a kid business.

He added that, at the time, he, 'didn't think much of it,' but he came to realize, 'we all know what that meant, is like, this is an adult business.

' The actor is a father of four, Michael, 22, and Ava, 20, with his first wife Lisa Ann Russell and Dexter, 12, and Lachlyn, 11, with Catriona McGinn, who he's been married to since 2012. Video of Gosselaar displaying his bulging muscles has been dropping jaws. The upcoming series follows a 'not-so-family friendly, all-male restaurant' compared to Hooters. The actor danced and blew a kiss to the crowd.

The tone of Bulges was described as 'if Hooters was designed for women.

' The hit sitcom also starred Mario Lopez and aired from 1989 to 1993. Despite starring on the show decades ago, Gosselaar didn't actually watch his performance until 2020, when he began the rewatch podcast Zack to the Future.

'I feel like it's a little bit torturous every week for me to go through this process because I am watching my work - and it doesn't matter that it's 30 years old, it's still something that I feel like I can improve,' Gosselaar confessed in an interview with Variety. 'There are moments where I'm talking with Dashiell and I say





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