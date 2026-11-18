Mark Stanley Personette receives life in prison for the 1978 murder of Marissa Harvey. New bodycam footage reveals his 2021 arrest after decades-long DNA investigation solved the cold case.

The release of new bodycam footage provides a stark look at the arrest of Mark Stanley Personette, the eighty-year-old man finally held responsible for the 1978 murder of fifteen-year-old Marissa Harvey. Personette was sentenced to life in prison in September, marking the closure of a fifty-year-old cold case that has haunted law enforcement and the victim's family for generations. He will become eligible for parole in seven years, following the conclusion of his trial in Denver, Colorado.

The Cold Case of Marissa Harvey in San Francisco

The tragedy began in 1978 when Marissa Harvey, a student from New York, visited her older sister in San Francisco. She planned a day trip to Golden Gate Park for horseback riding but never returned. The next day, surfers discovered her body in nearby Sutro Heights Park. Prosecutors established that Harvey had been sexually assaulted, brutally beaten, and strangled to death with a ligature, details that shocked the community and initiated a long, fruitless search for justice.

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Decades of Investigation and DNA Breakthroughs

While the San Francisco Police Department exhausted every lead with the technology available in the late seventies, the case remained cold for decades. In the early twenty-twenties, investigators utilized advanced DNA testing on evidence preserved from the crime scene, specifically Harvey's sweater, jeans, and a piece of dried gum found stuck to her back. Although initial tests identified a male DNA profile, they could not pinpoint a specific suspect at that time, leaving the case in limbo for nearly two decades.

Investigative Genealogy Identifies the Suspect

The breakthrough arrived in 2020 when police reopened the investigation using investigative genealogy, a forensic method that analyzes DNA test results against public genetic databases. This technique allowed investigators to build a detailed genetic profile of the perpetrator, enabling them to track down Mark Stanley Personette through relatives. The method, which gained prominence after the capture of the Golden State Killer in 2018, successfully narrowed the field of suspects to Personette, who had lived a quiet life far from San Francisco.

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The 2021 Arrest at the Colorado Lodge

Mark Stanley Personette was arrested in Denver, Colorado, in December 2021, forty-three years after the crime. The newly released bodycam footage captures the moment Colorado police officers arrived at his rural lodge. Upon answering the door, Personette claimed he was napping and mentioned his wife was agitated. The officers initially told him they were investigating a car accident, but the situation changed when Personette asked to put on his shoes before going outside.

Conviction Based on Forensic and Circumstantial Evidence

Before the arrest, FBI investigators had observed Personette discarding trash at a Walmart parking lot over fifteen miles from his home. They recovered personal hygiene items containing his DNA, which he had separated from his general garbage. This sample matched the DNA found on Harvey's clothing and the gum, securing the warrant. Additional circumstantial evidence found at his home included a 1970s map of San Francisco and California license plates with a 1979 registration sticker, contradicting his denials of ever visiting the city.