Mark Wright Celebrates Michelle Keegan's 39th Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Mark Wright celebrated his wife Michelle Keegan's 39th birthday with a collection of sweet unseen snaps on Wednesday. The presenter shared a sweet tribute to his wife of 10 years, as he quipped she 'didn't look a day over 21.' Michelle's birthday celebrations came after she and Mark returned from an idyllic family getaway with their daughter, with the Fool Me Once star sharing snaps from the trip on Instagram.

Mark Wright celebrated his wife Michelle Keegan 's 39th birthday with a collection of sweet unseen snaps on Wednesday. The presenter, 39, shared a sweet tribute to his wife of 10 years, as he quipped she 'didn't look a day over 21.

' Mark's post included snaps with Michelle from throughout their 13-year relationship, including a photo of the actress, and their daughter Palma, 14 months, from a recent family holiday. The former TOWIE star paid tribute to his spouse in the caption, writing: 'It's your day Baby. A year away from the big 4.0 but don't look a day over 21.

'You're too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you'll ever realise. Love you Darling M&P.' Showing her appreciation for Mark's tribute, Michelle reacted in the comments with a pair of emojis. Michelle's birthday celebrations came after she and Mark returned from an idyllic family getaway with their daughter, with the Fool Me Once star sharing snaps from the trip on Instagram.

The couple whisked daughter Palma as well as Michelle's mum Jacqueline to Disney World Florida before setting sail on a Disney Caribbean cruise. Michelle was the epitome of chic as she modelled an array of stylish outfits on the lavish ship before later hitting the beach. Palma appeared in her element as she met Mickey and was as equally well dressed as her mum in sweet frilled dresses and a striped bather with matching hat.

The family spent time in the theme park before taking to the water, enjoyed all the ship's amenities from lavish meals to entertainment. It comes after the ex Corrie star said it was 'daunting going back to work' to film new ITV series The Blame after becoming a mum for the first time. Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025.

As she prepared to return to the screen this year in the six-part drama series, Michelle revealed her co-workers were really 'supportive' on set. Mark's post included snaps with Michelle from throughout their 13-year relationship, including a photo of the actress, and their daughter Palma, 14 months, from a recent family holiday. The star shared a throwback post of himself and Michelle from the early days of their relationship together.

The former TOWIE star shared a gushing caption paying tribute to Michelle, with the actress showing her appreciation in the comments. The post featured sunny snaps of Mark and Michelle relaxing on a yacht together. Michelle cut a glamorous figure in one of Mark's snaps as she indulged in a glass of wine during a romantic dinner. Speaking at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, she said: 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting.

'But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family. ' Michelle was joined by co-star Douglas Booth and added that they had good chemistry straight away as they bonded over quizzes. The former soap star said: 'It was quite organic we got on straight away and we were doing quizzes in the makeup chair. That's how we bonded, quizzes and food.

' The Blame will follow DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) as a body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead. As the detective digs deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise. The clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team.

Michelle recently gave a glimpse into her daughter Palma's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She and husband Mark recruited the assistance of esteemed event planners Luxe Events And Parties to put on the glamorous event to mark the tot's milestone birthday. And sharing more details from the big day, Michelle asked followers: 'Can I ask where the past year's gone please? ' as she reflected on her daughter growing





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Michelle Keegan Mark Wright The Blame Disney World Florida ITV Series Fool Me Once Luxe Events And Parties

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