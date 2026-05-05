Mark Zuckerberg made a quiet but powerful impression at the Met Gala with a rare and expensive George Daniels Anniversary watch, signaling a sophisticated approach to his growing interest in fashion and a clear distinction from typical tech industry figures.

The transition from the stereotypical tech entrepreneur to a figure within the fashion world is an increasingly observed phenomenon, extending beyond the typical London financial sector where individuals are upgrading their wardrobes from practical gilets to designer brands like Issey Miyake Homme Plissé.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and current CEO of Meta, is subtly making inroads into the fashion landscape. His recent attendance at the Prada show in February signaled an initial interest, but his quiet yet impactful debut at the Met Gala further solidifies this shift, suggesting a level of sophistication that challenges common perceptions. Zuckerberg’s choice of attire for the Met Gala was deceptively simple – a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

However, the timepiece adorning his wrist spoke volumes, revealing a discerning taste and deep understanding of horological excellence. He showcased an exceptionally rare and historically significant watch: the George Daniels Anniversary watch, a piece limited to a mere 35 examples worldwide. This wasn’t merely a fashion statement; it was a declaration of refined taste and substantial wealth. The significance of the George Daniels Anniversary watch lies in the legacy of its creator.

Dr. George Daniels is widely regarded as one of Britain’s most influential watchmakers, a true innovator who revolutionized the industry with his invention of the ‘Co-axial escapement’ in 1975. This groundbreaking mechanism significantly reduced friction within watch movements, leading to improved efficiency and accuracy. The Anniversary model, specifically, was crafted in 2009 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of this pivotal invention. The watch itself embodies classic elegance.

Its 40mm diameter strikes a balance between presence and understatement, making a noticeable statement without being overly flamboyant. The dial features a prominent gold ring adorned with black Roman numerals, complemented by two smaller sub-dials displaying the date and seconds. The meticulous craftsmanship and limited production run contribute to its extraordinary value. Estimates place the price of this horological masterpiece anywhere between $400,000 and $1,000,000, easily making it one of the most expensive items worn at the event.

The choice of this particular watch is not accidental; it’s a deliberate signal of Zuckerberg’s position within the evolving intersection of technology and style. Zuckerberg’s foray into fashion, highlighted by this carefully curated appearance, appears to be a conscious effort to differentiate himself from the stereotypical image of the ‘tech bro’ attempting to break into the fashion world. While others might rely on flashy branding or overt displays of wealth, Zuckerberg’s approach is more subtle and sophisticated.

He isn’t simply adopting the aesthetics of fashion; he’s investing in pieces with genuine historical and artistic value. The George Daniels Anniversary watch isn’t just an accessory; it’s a testament to horological innovation and a symbol of discerning taste. This strategic move suggests that Zuckerberg is aiming to establish himself as a connoisseur, someone who appreciates the artistry and craftsmanship behind luxury goods.

It’s a calculated attempt to elevate his image beyond that of a tech mogul and position himself as a figure with broader cultural interests and a refined sensibility. The message is clear: he’s not just entering the fashion world, he’s entering it at a higher level, with a level of financial power that sets him apart.

This subtle but powerful statement underscores a shift in how tech leaders are presenting themselves, moving away from the casual, utilitarian style often associated with the industry and towards a more polished and sophisticated aesthetic





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