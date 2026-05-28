Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Shell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into ChaosShell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into Chaos

Marks and Spencer's 'lovely' linen dress has nearly £16 off its £50 price tag when using a little-known offer

Fashion News

Marks and Spencer's 'lovely' linen dress has nearly £16 off its £50 price tag when using a little-known offer
Marks And SpencerLinen DressCashback
📆5/28/2026 10:05 AM
📰OK_Magazine
165 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 93% · Publisher: 84%

Marks and Spencer's 'lovely' linen dress is available for cheaper than its original price thanks to a little-known deal. The dress is made from a linen-rich material in a sleeveless style that works well for balmy conditions. It features a scoop neckline and button-through fastening, alongside handy side slip pockets. The dress is available in sizes from six to 24, with regular and tall lengths still in stock. M&S 'really flattering' linen wide-leg trousers drop from £28 to £12 with deal, and are available in a huge online sale for £48. The trousers are available in either regular or tall lengths, with sizes spanning from six to 20. They have earned acclaim as a 'great holiday dress' that 'fits perfectly'.

Marks and Spencer's 'lovely' linen dress has nearly £16 off its £50 price tag when using a little-known offer. M&S fans can snap up a 'lovely' linen dress for cheaper its original price thanks to a little-known deal.

Those who are also first-time Marks and Spencer purchasers can secure the linen dress for £33.75 following cashback. Current M&S customers who are newcomers to TopCashback can still obtain it for £34.58 after cashback. The above prices incorporate free click and collect, though shoppers should be aware standard delivery starts from £3.99.

The dress, which is available in sizes from six to 24, with regular and tall lengths still in stock, is made from a linen-rich material in a sleeveless style that works well for balmy conditions. M&S 'really flattering' linen wide-leg trousers drop from £28 to £12 with deal. Featuring a scoop neckline and button-through fastening, the dress showcases an all-over striped pattern and a dainty lace detail, alongside handy side slip pockets.

There are also M&S 'really flattering' linen wide-leg trousers available in a huge online sale for £48, it's available in either regular or tall lengths, with sizes spanning from six to 20, and has earned acclaim as a 'great holiday dress' that 'fits perfectly'. This has garnered numerous five-star ratings on the retailer's website. One delighted customer remarked: Lovely dress perfect for summer days and nights, brought pink mix lovely colours. Another shared: Bought in readiness for holiday.

A lovely dress, looks as if it will pack well, be cool to wear and can be dressed up or down. Love the pastel colours. One shopper deducted a star, explaining: This is a lovely dress, the colours and style are just right. My only problem is the sizing is quite small and I had to change mine for a bigger size.

Conversely, another reviewer noted: I love the dress, it's great value for money but it is quite big. I ordered a size eight but I have had to return it and ordered a size six. Purchase the Linen Rich Lace Insert Strappy Midi Shift Dress for cheaper than its original price, with prices starting from £33.75 following cashback. The dress is made from a linen-rich material in a sleeveless style that works well for balmy conditions.

It features a scoop neckline and button-through fastening, alongside handy side slip pockets. The dress is available in sizes from six to 24, with regular and tall lengths still in stock. M&S 'really flattering' linen wide-leg trousers drop from £28 to £12 with deal, and are available in a huge online sale for £48. The trousers are available in either regular or tall lengths, with sizes spanning from six to 20.

They have earned acclaim as a 'great holiday dress' that 'fits perfectly'. This has garnered numerous five-star ratings on the retailer's website. One delighted customer remarked: Lovely dress perfect for summer days and nights, brought pink mix lovely colours. Another shared: Bought in readiness for holiday.

A lovely dress, looks as if it will pack well, be cool to wear and can be dressed up or down. Love the pastel colours. One shopper deducted a star, explaining: This is a lovely dress, the colours and style are just right. My only problem is the sizing is quite small and I had to change mine for a bigger size.

Conversely, another reviewer noted: I love the dress, it's great value for money but it is quite big. I ordered a size eight but I have had to return it and ordered a size six.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OK_Magazine /  🏆 12. in UK

Marks And Spencer Linen Dress Cashback Topcashback M&S Fashion Holiday Dress

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

She was planning life's next chapter, then came a call from Marks and SpencerShe was planning life's next chapter, then came a call from Marks and Spencer'Then everything stopped, it was like a lightbulb being turned off'
Read more »

Marks and Spencer's £30 sandals look very similar to £85 BirkenstocksMarks and Spencer's £30 sandals look very similar to £85 Birkenstocks'These are a brilliant alternative to the well known German brand. I find them slightly more comfortable'
Read more »

Marks and Spencer's 'really flattering' £28 linen trousers drop to £12Marks and Spencer's 'really flattering' £28 linen trousers drop to £12'Smart, comfortable linen trousers that go with everything'
Read more »

Dusk Offers Discounted Wall Light with Free DeliveryDusk Offers Discounted Wall Light with Free DeliveryDusk has a deal on an eye-catching wall light that has been slashed to £23, saving shoppers £16 on their purchase - plus, it comes with free delivery.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-28 13:04:46