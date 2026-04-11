Marks and Spencer to Close 14 Cafés as Part of Store Overhaul, Alongside Other Retail Closures

Marks and Spencer is closing 14 in-store cafés this year to make way for more products. New Look and The Original Factory Shop are also closing stores in the UK. This follows a trend of retail stores adapting to changing consumer habits and economic pressures.

Marks and Spencer, in a strategic move to optimize its retail space, is set to close 14 of its in-store cafés this year. This decision is a component of a larger store overhaul initiative, designed to accommodate a greater variety of products and enhance the overall shopping experience for customers. Several of these café closures are anticipated to take place in April, signaling the beginning of this phased transition.

The company's regional manager, Katie Whelan, explained that after a thorough review of specific store locations, the space currently occupied by the cafés will be repurposed. The primary objective is to offer an expanded selection of products and refine the shopping environment, ensuring it remains appealing and competitive in the dynamic retail landscape. While acknowledging that this news may disappoint some loyal customers, Ms. Whelan emphasized the commitment of M&S teams to continue providing excellent service within the remaining store locations. Currently, M&S cafés provide various daily deals to shoppers. These offers include a 10% discount for senior citizens and a dedicated kids' menu priced at £4.50, demonstrating the company's efforts to cater to a diverse customer base and provide value. The closures reflect a broader trend within the retail sector, as businesses adapt to changing consumer preferences and economic pressures. \This trend of closures is not limited to Marks and Spencer. New Look, another prominent fashion chain, previously shut down 51 of its UK stores in the preceding year. Furthermore, an additional closure is anticipated this month, demonstrating the ongoing restructuring within the retail industry. The New Look branch in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, is currently conducting a closing-down sale, with its final day of operation scheduled for April 15. The sale presents an opportunity for shoppers to purchase merchandise at discounted prices before the store permanently closes its doors. The Original Factory Shop has also faced considerable challenges, entering administration at the beginning of the year and subsequently closing numerous locations across the UK. The company has confirmed that its Redruth and Stanley branches are among the locations slated for closure in April, adding to the growing list of affected stores. The retail environment is constantly evolving, with several factors influencing business performance, including competition from online retailers, fluctuations in consumer spending, and the need to adapt to changing consumer preferences. \In addition to the Redruth and Stanley locations, The Original Factory Shop closed its stores in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cromer, Gorleston-on-Sea, Snettisham, Garstang, and Bungay last month. These stores are currently holding closing-down sales, offering substantial discounts of up to 85% off on their remaining inventory, providing customers with an opportunity to capitalize on significant savings before the stores cease trading. The retail sector, particularly the brick-and-mortar segment, is undergoing a period of transformation, with companies reevaluating their physical footprints and strategies to remain competitive. The decisions to close stores and reallocate space reflect an ongoing effort to align business operations with the changing market conditions and consumer behavior. These measures show that companies must adapt and respond to new challenges in order to survive. The Mirror has sought comment from Marks and Spencer, New Look, and The Original Factory Shop to gain further insights into the rationale behind these closures and the strategic plans for the future. The retail landscape is continuously evolving, and the decisions made by these companies illustrate how the retail sector is being affected by multiple external forces





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Marks And Spencer Retail Closures Store Overhaul New Look The Original Factory Shop

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