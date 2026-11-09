Marks Spencer Bra Fitter Discrimination Claim Dismissed by Dundee Tribunal

A Dundee Employment Tribunal has dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by M&S employee Elif Archbold against colleague Lesley Payne, ruling that workplace strife was interpersonal rather than prejudiced.

The Marks Spencer high street retailer faced a formal legal challenge after long-standing internal friction between two lingerie department employees escalated into a discrimination lawsuit. Elif Archbold, a fifty-six-year-old customer assistant, initiated proceedings against the company after alleging she endured sustained racial bullying by a colleague.

Tribunal Ruling Finds No Racial Motive

A judge at the Dundee Employment Tribunal has officially dismissed Elif Archbold's case, determining that the hostile environment she experienced was not driven by racism. The court concluded that the behavior originated from a dysfunctional workplace relationship characterized by mutual distrust and interpersonal conflict rather than prejudice against her Turkish heritage.

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The tribunal found that the tensions stemmed from deep-seated professional misunderstandings between the two staff members. These issues were known to management and had been present within the lingerie department at the Stirling branch for a significant period prior to the legal action.

Workplace History and Interpersonal Conflict

Elif Archbold began her employment at the Marks Spencer Stirling store in twenty-october eighteen, spending the majority of her tenure in the lingerie department performing specialist bra-fitting duties. She maintained a term-time only working arrangement, taking eight weeks off during school holidays and one week each in February and October.

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Her colleague, Lesley Payne, was the longest-serving bra fitter at the branch with twenty years of experience. Ms. Payne also worked as a stock controller and was described as abrasive, often speaking to Ms. Archbold in a dismissive and rude manner. This dynamic created a strained atmosphere that progressively worsened over time.

Specific Incidents of Workplace Dispute

In November twenty-twenty-three, a heated verbal confrontation occurred when Ms. Payne mistakenly believed Ms. Archbold had requested additional working hours. The conflict intensified when Ms. Payne told Ms. Archbold that if she wished to work at six in the morning, she should move to the food department.

Further disputes arose regarding break timings in March twenty-twenty-four, leading to a formal mediation process that failed to resolve the issues. During mediation, Ms. Payne stated that Marks Spencer could not provide hours to suit family lifestyles, a comment Ms. Archbold interpreted as punitive after being temporarily reassigned to footwear.

Final Incident and Management Investigation

The immediate trigger for the lawsuit occurred in March twenty-twenty-five when Ms. Archbold assisted a customer with a pre-scheduled appointment. Ms. Payne later accused Ms. Archbold of stealing the client, leading to a formal complaint alleging years of oppressive behavior.

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An investigation conducted by a manager from another store concluded in June twenty-twenty-five with no further disciplinary action taken against Ms. Payne. The investigator recommended that both employees complete inclusion and diversity training and work in separate departments moving forward to prevent future conflicts.